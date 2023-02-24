St. Mary’s boys basketball earns right to defend MIAA B title with 55-47 semifinal triumph over Archbishop Curley

St. Mary’s Jaden Bryant puts in a layup in the fourth quarter to pad the Saints lead. The St. Mary’s Saints defeated the visiting Archbishop Curley Friars, 55-47, to win a MIAA B Conference boys basketball semifinals, Thursday, February 23, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“One more,” the St. Mary’s boys screamed when it was done.

It wasn’t easy to quell Archbishop Curley on Thursday night, but the Saints were dominant when they needed to be to win the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference semifinal, 55-47. St. Mary’s next faces Chapelgate Christian on Sunday at UMBC in the conference championship game.

“The championship run is going to be hard no matter what. At least we have guys who have experienced it before,” Saints coach Trey Quinn said. “The pressure of win or you’re done. And I think it showed with our seniors tonight: they were ready to go.”

Yes, St. Mary’s (23-7) is going back to the MIAA B final, looking for its second straight title, but the circumstances are different this year. Last year’s squad concluded years of work and ascension to reach that finale. This year’s team weathered heavy graduation losses, but regrouped to be something special again.

“It feels a little different because it’s a whole new squad,” senior Jaden Bryant said, “But we’re still doing the same things as last year. I’m just proud to achieve this with these guys.”

Understandably, there were plenty of St. Mary’s games this year where only two or so players really stood out. Such was not the case on Thursday. Seniors Aidan Harris led with 22 points, Casey Smith had nine, Bryant eight, Ajani Lomax and Grady Wolfe six.

Everyone, in the third quarter especially, made his mark on a key basket — or many. Everyone pulled that necessary rebound, made that block, forced that turnover, gave that assist or guarded that Friar.

“You always want to be hot at the right time,” Quinn said. “Part of that was game plan. They play phenomenal help defense, so we knew, OK, the [Curley] guy that starts with the ball is not going to be the one that finishes. Our guys embraced that. Really had some good looks to get guys open shots.”

St. Mary’s Jaden Bryant puts in a layup in the fourth quarter to pad the Saints lead in their MIAA B Conference semifinal against Archbishop Curley on Thursday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Curley and St. Mary’s seemed determined to break some kind of 3-point shooting record. After two St Mary’s 3-pointers ignited an 8-0 lead, Friars sophomores Jeremiah Koger (16 points), Omarr Smith (13 points) and Anthony Cerone caught fire in return, totaling four 3-pointers to get Curley within 16-14 after a quarter.

Cerone netted the go-ahead basket early in the second. It was clear the Saints defense on the perimeter had broken down. The interior similarly lacked protection; Curley pulled defensive boards more often than not.

So, the Saints guards seeped past the arc, hoping to prevent Curley from feeling comfortable enough to take those 3-pointers. For the most part, it worked; the Friars aimed to drive to the net, but only succeeded twice.

“Getting into help [defense] a little more, for the most part, I thought our guys were doing a pretty good job on the ball,” Quinn said, “but it was that secondary defender, a little late. And plus, I think there were plenty of plays were it was good defense, but better offense.

“But at the high school level, you’re rebounding more, that was the emphasis. Don’t let good players get multiple shots at it.”

St. Mary’s Ajani Lomax drives around Curley’s Donte Lawson in fourth quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

As St. Mary’s battled to regain control of the glass, it settled back into control. Seniors Grady Wolfe, Casey Smith and Aidan Harris put in second-chance baskets. They were weathering Curley at best and carried a 31-25 advantage into halftime.

This wasn’t what they’d talked about before the game. “We want it more than them,” was the consensus. The seniors reminded them of that in the locker room at halftime. The Saints kept repeating a mantra in an effort to manifest it: “You got to win the first four minutes of the second half.”

“We came out, executed the coaches’ game plan,” Bryant said. “Did what we had to do.”

St. Mary’s returned to the floor a completely different creature. Every step had purpose. No Friars ball-handlers went undefended, and in such hostile conditions, Curley’s offense dissipated into dust a few minutes into the frame and St. Mary’s grabbed a 43-34 advantage after three.

Koger led the Friars, but they soon discovered they could not beat St. Mary’s with only one player getting to the basket. Not when St. Mary’s threw a whole team at them.

“It’s just great to all be on fire at the same time,” Bryant said. “When we’re all doing that, it just brings our game up even more.”

Smith hit a 3-pointer, then Jermaine Koger hit one. Nearly three minutes still remained and the Saints’ once indomitable lead had now shriveled below 10 — and kept shrinking.

Curley had become the hunter, finding its best shooters, harassing Saints ball-handlers into turnovers. Saints continued to glance at the clock but too much time remained. Wolfe led the rallying call — “Defense will win.”

Bryant made the necessary baskets and the defense made the stops. When only a minute remained, Curley seemed to recede, understanding.

“We’re seniors. We’ve been here before. We weren’t worried at all,” Lomax said. “We got this. Just locked in and knew what to do.”