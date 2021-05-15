Calvert Hall boys lacrosse pulls away against St. Mary’s, advances to MIAA A semifinals

Each time a Calvert Hall player fired a shot that ricocheted off the pipe of the cage behind St. Mary’s goalkeeper Wes Schmidt on Saturday afternoon, coach Bryan Kelly shuttered.
“We’re the king of pipes,” he said.
The No. 6 seed Cardinals became too friendly with the metal throughout much of the first half in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference quarterfinal against the third-seeded Saints in Annapolis. But those shots that were inches from being goals turned into well-placed strikes into the twine soon enough.
Calvert Hall, which has won the past three MIAA A Conference championships, scored six of the seven goals in the second half and finished on a 5-0 run to upset St. Mary’s, 8-3, and advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The Cardinals will face the winner of No. 2 seed Spalding and No. 7 Severn, who square off at 7 p.m. Saturday, too late for this edition.
“We started burying shots. We started making our shots, and that’s really what it comes down to, and we’ve really gotten a lot better. We’ve just improved a ton, and I think today was a great defensive game for our whole team,” Kelly said. “I thought we did a really good job.”
St. Mary’s coach Victor Lilly has relied on his defense all season to lead the way. The offense is young and inexperienced as a whole, and on Saturday its strength was strong while its weakness wasn’t.
After starting 6-1, the Saints dropped their final three games to finish 6-4.
Tyler Barnett scored all three St. Mary’s goals — one in each of the first three quarters — but the Saints were held scoreless over the last 20:48 of the game while Calvert Hall pulled away after Barnett’s final tally tied the game at three early in the second half.
“We struggled to score goals. We’re young offensively. Our defense is pretty good, but we’ve got to score more goals,” Lilly said. “Gotta be able to put more than three points on the board to win a game. We didn’t do it today.”
Calvert Hall (8-4), which lost to St. Mary’s 7-6 on April 9, has been inconsistent all season. Since a 14-6 loss at Spalding on May 4, however, the Cardinals have won four straight. Kelly said he made several adjustments after the eye-opening loss to Spalding, and the team has rewarded its coach with those decisions.
“I was considering making some changes before that [Spalding] game but after it just solidified that we needed to make some changes. More or less … getting guys in the right spots,” Kelly said “I felt like we were playing a little offensively like 6-on-5, we weren’t getting our attack involved. Now, guys like Shuey [Kelly] have really stepped up, and Jordan Wray, are getting more involved and they’re playing above the goal.”
The new-look offense runs smoothly, Kelly said, because it doesn’t operate through one guy. The stat sheet reflected as much, as Ethan Long and Wray each scored a pair of goals while Jack Cyrek, Mic Kelly, Liam Kammer and EJ Vasile all had one apiece. Four more players had at least one assist, with Shuey Kelly leading the way with two.
Cyrek was a difference-maker in the second half on faceoffs as well, as he won seven of eight inside the circle and allowed a more settled offensive attack to work more methodically. Adding to the recipe of success was goalkeeper Tommy Lubin, who made half of his six stops in the fourth quarter to keep the Saints off the board for the last 20 minutes.
The stout St. Mary’s defense showed out early, hounding Calvert Hall’s attackmen by forcing most of their shots high over the cage. Barnett had the only goal of the first quarter.
But the momentum the Saints built vanished quickly in the second, as Cyrek won the faceoff to start the second quarter cleanly and took it right to the net for a goal. Both teams scored once more before the end of half.
“We made good adjustments at halftime and we tried to make them on the fly, but we just couldn’t do it,” Kelly said, “and then they did it. I was really proud of them.”
Wray netted his first off a wicked underhand shot early in the third before Barnett scored the Saints’ final goal less than a minute later. The 3-3 tie would last just nine seconds, as Kammer buried a shot after another clean faceoff win.
It was all Cardinals from then on. Long’s first of two goals came one a behind-the-back shot late in the third with just seconds remaining on the shot clock. Calvert Hall was substituting after an out-of-bounds restart and down several players on offense, but Shuey Kelly fed Long in front and buried it to spark a frenzy on the Cardinals sideline.
Long’s next goal doubled the lead to 6-3, and they scored two more about five minutes apart to pull away.
“Shuey [Kelly] did a great job of really doing some of the pick word and reading when to pick, when to slip, and that opened some things up for us,” coach Kelly said.
GOALS: CH — Ethan Long 2, Jordan Wray 2, Jack Cyrek 1, Mic Kelly 1, Liam Kammer 1, EJ Vasile 1; SM — Tyler Barnett 3. ASSISTS: CH — Shuey Kelly 2, Dan Reilly 1, JoJo Dean 1, Long 1; SM — N/A. SAVES: CH — Tommy Lubin 6; SM — Wes Schmidt 5. HALFTIME: 2-2