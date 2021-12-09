St. Mary’s boys basketball stops skid, edges Broadneck in double overtime, 72-57

You’d never know from the 20-point deficit that things were perilously close the entire game, that the Bruins wielded a 10-point lead at one point. St. Mary’s (2-5) showed what a difference six games and half a winter of play that the public schools didn’t get in 2020-21 can do for a team’s endurance. Not only were the Saints the only ones to score in the second overtime, but they were able to execute sets that could only be done by a team with recent experience.