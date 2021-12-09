St. Mary’s boys basketball stops skid, edges Broadneck in double overtime, 72-57

St. Mary’s boys basketball needed a break.
While Wednesday’s double-overtime slog was far from relaxing, the Saints finally got to stand in the warm light of victory again, 72-57, by showering Broadneck with 15 unanswered points in the second extra frame. With the win, St. Mary’s ended its five-game losing streak to predominantly Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference competition.
Senior Peyton Mason stepped up when his teammates needed a spark, raining 26 points on the Bruins (0-1) by embodying a mentality his coaches instilled in him during the losing skid.
“Our coaches said: be a goldfish. A goldfish has a 10-second memory,” Mason said. “Come out here, forget what happened and try to give it our all. That’s what we did and, ultimately, that’s what separated us in the second overtime.”
You’d never know from the 20-point deficit that things were perilously close the entire game, that the Bruins wielded a 10-point lead at one point. St. Mary’s (2-5) showed what a difference six games and half a winter of play that the public schools didn’t get in 2020-21 can do for a team’s endurance. Not only were the Saints the only ones to score in the second overtime, but they were able to execute sets that could only be done by a team with recent experience.
“We just tried to stay solid and keep working. When we went down, we just wanted to make sure we stayed focused,” St. Mary’s coach Trey Quinn said, “and got over that hump.”
St. Mary’s put all of its recent experience into harassing Broadneck ball-handlers in the first quarter, drawing turnover after turnover. Chopping up the Bruins’ momentum became necessary as the Saints ironed out their kinks and started draining baskets instead of denting the rim. For Broadneck, rust stiffened with every missed putback and wild pass, understandably so.
“It looked like it was our first game,” Bruins coach John Williams said. “I think we’re still getting our feet underneath of us.” That didn’t deter the Bruins from catching up, helped tremendously by their success from the perimeter. Padding nine points their score from outside allowed the Bruins to tie St. Mary’s at 13 at the end of the first when other shots just weren’t falling.
“We always just fall back on our defense and say, alright, if we can get stops, we can stay in it ‘til shots start going,” Quinn said.
If rust caused Broadneck the most trouble, injuries and illnesses haunted the Saints. St. Mary’s still missed one of its top scorers, Jacob Aryee, on Wednesday, among others.
Those who remained clawed at Broadneck in the second quarter like hungry cats, with Connor Harris and Mason primarily trading baskets with a Bruins offense sharing the wealth.
“We really try to focus on the team as a group. It can be anybody’s night,” Quinn said.
At the core of Broadneck’s offense was the quarterback. Senior Josh Ehrlich initiated every drive, one of which he converted into the layup that tied things up at 26 at halftime.
The intensity didn’t waver in the second half. Grady Wolfe careened into Broadneck with his whole body to block a shot, and Bruins sophomore Jordan Brown topped his fadeaway bucket with a free throw to reclaim a Broadneck lead. Junior Jalen Carter followed his lead, scoring seven points to end the third quarter with a 41-33 advantage — easily the largest of what had been a close game.
“Their size created a little bit of a problem for us matchup-wise and we got into foul trouble early on,” Williams said.
Of course, a 9-0 run from the Saints at the top of the fourth quarter and a litany of missed 3-point attempts didn’t exactly boost Broadneck’s confidence. The Saints had switched up their offense, moving their bigs out of the paint and spreading them out to open driving lanes, their coach said. When it did peel away again, Mason ate at them with back-to-back triples.
“It was really my teammates were making plays for me,” Mason said. “They were driving it into the paint and kicking out to me. I had the easy job of just catching and shooting.”
Two seconds on the clock, two points separating St. Mary’s from sending the game to overtime and Mason had the power to make it happen resting in two free throws. The future valedictorian thought of his late-night summer workouts, the many shots he’d practiced in the humidity. That he lives for this, he said. Then, he made both.
“If we want anyone shooting those free throws at the end, it’s him,” Quinn said.
Seemed only fitting Aiden Harris did the exact same thing to send the game to double overtime, making two free throws for a 57-57 tie.
And that was just too much for the team that hadn’t played a varsity game in two years.
The Bruins completely ran out of gas, failing to score even once in the last frame.
“I think we can improve on [this],” Williams said. “I look forward to getting to practice tomorrow and progressing.”