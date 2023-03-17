St. Mary’s boys lacrosse remembers late coach Tim O’Rourke during 12-4 victory over La Salle (Pa.)

Members of the clergy are honored for their years of services before the game. Their jersey numbers mark the number of years with the church. St. Mary's boys lacrosse welcomes La Salle College High of Pennsylvania to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, March 17, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

For St. Mary’s boys lacrosse, victory was only part of the focus Friday.

Beginning the season 5-0 is imperative for a team planning to return to exactly where they stood on Friday afternoon: Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium, the site of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game, as well as their match against La Salle College High of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

But that was far off in the future. In truth, what mattered most Friday to the team, coaching staff and the community present on the field and in the stands was not who was there, but who wasn’t.

At halftime of the contest in which St. Mary’s ultimately downed the visiting Explorers, 12-4, the Saints honored late assistant coach Tim O’Rourke, who passed away suddenly in July. He was 56 years old.

Advertisement

The school presented his family with special “TO” jerseys, after the coach’s nickname. Many St. Mary’s coaches and all the players wore shamrock-green “TO” jerseys, atop or beneath their regular gear. It was also announced St. Mary’s athletics would now honor one exemplary assistant coach a year with an award named after O’Rourke.

“It’s hard to even talk about it,” said St. Mary’s coach Victor Lilly, who said he considered O’Rourke a brother, “but he meant the world to the kids and this program and what he’s given to the lacrosse community. It’s phenomenal that he had an impact on so many people.”

O’Rourke hailed from New York but came to Annapolis to play lacrosse and soccer at Navy, graduating in 1989. He became close friends with Victor’s brother, Greg. Victor Lilly took him on as assistant coach in 2017, and O’Rourke led the Saints JV team to an MIAA title in 2021.

Senior attack Nick Golini made varsity his freshman year. Still, he remembers the day he found out. O’Rourke greeted Golini as he walked off the field to congratulate him.

“He gave me a shove,” Golini said with a smile, “and I fell to the ground. He’s awesome. Everybody loves him. He’s at least half of these guys’ favorite coach.”

St. Mary's honored late assistant boys lacrosse coach Timothy O’Rourke at halftime of Friday's game against La Salle College High of Pennsylvania at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. O'Rourke's family was presented custom jerseys in his memory. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Saints players felt their late coach’s absence the moment they came together for spring tryouts. O’Rourke was always one the players went to to talk, Golini said, the one who was there for everyone from freshmen on up.

“He was the loudest one at tryouts. The one you could hear the most,” Golini said. “He’s just a coach that coached you on and off the field. You always wanted to be like him. I miss him so much.”

Advertisement

St. Mary’s boys lacrosse players are not one to need external motivation. Many remember last year’s finals defeat, but most played the sport all their lives — if they hadn’t had hard work ingrained into their heads by now, they wouldn’t be playing A Conference lacrosse.

But that’s O’Rourke’s messaging, too. He championed hard work more than anyone, both Golini and Lilly remember, and they know his message is kept alive in the spirit of every Saints player that competed on the Navy field on Friday.

St. Mary’s Nick Golini takes a shot in the second quarter. Golini scored three times in the win. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Just the first quarter alone had their former assistant coach’s guidance all over it. Seniors Jake Kucinski, Jacob Adams and Golini combined for four goals, while Dillon Torggler and Teddy Androus assisted for a 4-0 lead.

“Being unselfish,” Golini said. “That’s something he would really emphasize. With our offense right now, it’s about our chemistry and not being selfish with the ball. T.O. made us understand that’s how you play offense.”

The Saints graduated a major piece of their offense in Will Hopkins, now playing at Bucknell, and his absence still shows when it comes to completing shots. But in seeing Adams and Kucinski stepping up into starring roles as they did Friday, Lilly is happy with the progress.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We’re coming together as a team, finally,” Lilly said. “It’s been a long winter to get to this point, but now its starting to be a team instead of individual players. It’s good.”

Advertisement

St. Mary’s furthered its dominance over La Salle to a 6-1 halftime lead. That, Golini said, was fun for them; the Saints scampered off to their borrowed locker room in a celebratory mood. That lead only blossomed through the third quarter as Kucinski and Erik Chick tacked on, and then through the fourth with Gavin Burlace and Will Goers getting involved. As starters cycled off the field, La Salle, playing its first game of 2023, snuck in a few.

The Saints then left Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium for what they hope is not their last evening on that field this spring.

“But I think playing for Tim is bigger than the other motivation, [returning to the MIAA finals],” Lilly said. “This team’s not the team that played last year. This is a new team with new goals.”

St. Mary’s 13, La Salle College 4

St. Mary’s: Jacob Adams (3), Nick Golini (3), Will Goers (2), Jake Kucinski (2), Gavin Burlace (1), Erik Chick (1)

La Salle: Jake Koch (1), Leyton Bracken (1), Darryl Kuriger (1), Jack Trymbiski (1)