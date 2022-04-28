‘We’re called the Dark Horses’: St. Mary’s boys lacrosse is united in its run toward an MIAA A Conference title

St. Mary’s practices. St. Mary's boys lacrosse is having an incredible season, currently unbeaten and considered one of the top teams in the country. April 21, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

During a mid-March road trip, the St. Mary’s boys locked the last piece in place to become one of the best lacrosse teams in America.

It involved Dave and Busters arcade games, belting out karaoke on the bus and overwhelming wins against two top North Carolina teams. That turned into golf outings and twice-weekly dinners. The bonds formed turned a very good team into a great one, currently unbeaten and sitting as Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference frontrunners.

Even at 13-0, the Saints don’t paint themselves as favorites. They still think of themselves as the little school in Annapolis, the “blue-collar team,” the underdogs. They even gave themselves a nickname.

“We’re called the Dark Horses,” junior attackman Nick Golini said. “We’re underrated usually, but we don’t care about that. We just go up to Baltimore and try to win and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

On paper, it’s kind of hard to think of St. Mary’s as such. MaxPreps currently ranks St. Mary’s as the No. 1 team in America. Inside Lacrosse has St. Mary’s No. 3 in its latest power rankings, Maryland’s top-ranked team.

Coach Victor Lilly does not care about that stuff.

Lilly impresses on his players, “We focus on our game, how we’re playing. The rest is noise.” In the locker room, the only big numbers they talk about are the MIAA standings and current playoff seedings — MIAA is the only thing that matters.

“At the end of the day, all we want is to hold up a conference trophy here,” Lilly said.

The Saints came very close to doing that in 2019 but to Calvert Hall in the championship. Since then, the team has gradually returned to a team capable of getting back to that level. The players say they’ve never felt as close to their teammates as they do this season.

“It’s the energy, there’s so much of it. We’re all having so much fun,” said Golini, a Navy commit. “No one’s dreading being out here. There’s a lot of positive stuff flying through the air.”

The Saints are the first to say that Baltimore is typically where the best boys lacrosse is. But rather than facing each of those games with nerves, the boys play music together on the bus rides up. They’re even more lively on the way back.

“I think we just love the energy we give when we win,” said senior attack Will Hopkins, a Bucknell commit. “I think we just want to keep that coming.”

That traces back to the North Carolina trip. But it wasn’t just the activities surrounding two tournament games that made St. Mary’s this close. It was the bonding.

The camaraderie they feel translates directly to the field. They showcased passing abilities early on that earned Lilly’s trust. He wouldn’t let them play music as often as they do if he didn’t, the coach joked. Lilly urges his player to freestyle on plays, to take a chance, one extra pass, one extra shot.

“You hear that [teammate’s] voice and you trust him to throw to that void,” Lilly said. “You might not even see him, but you throw it.”

And they listen.

“We know what to do.” — -Zack Overend, St. Mary's goalkeeper

Golini leads the squad with 33 goals and 16 assists, but there are seven players with 10 or more points. Hopkins has tallied 40 points.

Even those who don’t start have played influential roles this spring, such as junior attack and midfielder Jake Kucinzki, who netted a late tying goal and eventual go-ahead goal in overtime to edge Severna Park and piled up 16 points from the bench.

“The beauty of our team is there’s a multitude of players that can step in and perform as starters,” Lilly said. “They’re starters [anywhere else].”

It was April 1 against Calvert Hall that senior goalkeeper Zack Overend, a High Point commit, felt his team’s potential click together. When they lost to Calvert Hall in the MIAA quarterfinals a year ago, they were inexperienced and unprepared. Now, they are different.

At halftime, Overend said the team huddled and assured each other, “We know what to do.”

“We were the underdogs going into that game and we came out from behind,” Overend said. “That was a big one for us.”

The defense has limited opponents to 70 goals over 13 games. Some wins are big, but many aren’t. April 13′s meeting with Severna Park resulted in overtime and one of four one or two-point wins for the Saints this spring.

“The thing about our defense is that we’re so well-connected; we have that bond,” Overend said. “When someone slides, we already know where to be and where to go before it even happens because we practice so much.”

And there’s more than lacrosse feeding the bond this spring.

At the end of every game, the team hands a 15 for Life stick to the standout player. It’s part of the program the boys took on this year, speared by assistant coach Brian Burlace, who has an intimate connection to it. Rob Kavovit was an All-American with Syracuse, a national champion who went on to marry and have two kids. On March 16, 2021, he took his own life.

His family established the 15 for Life Foundation in his name. Burlace played with Kavovit’s older brother, Steve, at Maryland and got to know the family for years. Seeing this squad of young lacrosse players before him, it struck Burlace how important it was to let them know: even amid all this joy, all this success, it’s OK to not be OK.

“So, we try to talk to the kids on the weekly basis, ‘Do you have a support system? Is someone there when something goes down, someone you can call?’” Burlace said. “If you don’t, there’s me, coach Lilly, your teammates … we’re trying to take away any stigma from mental illness.”

Burlace has watched his players absorb the message. Seniors transcend class lines to hang with sophomores, defense with offense. They’re open with another, and they’re united.

“You can tell, when we walk into the locker room, it’s not like there’s guys in this corner, this corner, they’re all joking around together. It’s one big team,” Burlace said.