The pinnacle of St. Mary’s boys basketball’s work is upon them as MIAA B championship approaches

“Any given Sunday” becomes any given night for the Saints; while the two top scorers watched from the sidelines either due to injury or foul trouble, the team had no trouble beating down rival Severn without them. It helped, of course, that the seniors kept contributing their best asset: leadership. All of St. Mary’s success boils down to the seniors’ “championship mentality,” Quinn says, and in the last several weeks, they’ve infused that in their younger teammates.