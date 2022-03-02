‘It’s just pride:’ St. Mary’s boys basketball ends 13-year drought, clinches MIAA B Conference title, 64-40, over AACS

St. Mary’s seniors waited four years for those final seconds.
As they whittled away, those who’d already retired to the bench started jumping, a sea of Saints pressing behind them. One Saint on the floor, Ajani Lomax, closed his eyes and threw the ball as high as he could as the final buzzer sounded, confetti popped and teammates and classmates crashed in around him.
It took four years for these Saints to build from the ground into something special, and even longer for the title to return home. But after another dominating performance from the No. 1 seed, St. Mary’s called itself champion again, 64-40, over No. 2 Annapolis Area Christian School in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference final at Gilman.
After a slow start, the Saints finish one of their all-time great seasons perfect in the conference (20-0) and 28-7 overall. Tuesday’s triumph marked the fourth St. Mary’s crown in program history.
“It’s been a long time in the making,” senior Peyton Mason said. “… To see it culminate into this is all I could ask for.”
It hits coach Trey Quinn differently now than it did 13 years ago, when he was on the floor, smiling, joking, debating cutting nets with his fellow two-time champions.
“As a player, it’s joy. You put in all the work, you put in all the hours, you’re out there with your teammates with the big smile,” Quinn said. “As a coach, it’s just pride. I wasn’t out there making the plays — they were.”
Quinn impresses on his players all the time that this is their program, not his — and they showed him how much they understood that. So many times, late in the game, Mason stepped to his coach and shared his ideas: “Put Connor here, Audric here.”
It would surprise no one that the seniors that served as the torch-bearers of St. Mary’s renaissance were the leading scorers on Monday: Connor Harris collected 20 points, followed by Mason with 14 and Jacob Aryee with 10.
“They got a lot of drive, and a lot of memories coming up short. They talked all along about leaving everything on the floor,” Quinn said. “I saw the focus in shoot-around, in practice. They performed how we thought they would.”
To start, AACS (15-11) far and away beat St. Mary’s on the glass, but could do next to nothing with it. Each rebound disappeared in the whirlpool that was the St. Mary’s defense. At best, when an Eagle did get a poke at the net, his shot skimmed off as if hitting a forcefield.
Meanwhile, the Saints familiarized themselves with the Gilman net.
Mason’s 3-pointer stoked the action. Within two minutes, the Saints stuffed 11 unanswered points between themselves and the Eagles.
And though the Eagles’ defense slowed the Saints’ fiery run, it had little effect on the offense. Numerous fouls against the Saints gave AACS several chances at the foul line creating four points.
But the inability to score a basket would spell disaster for the Eagles as they trailed St. Mary’s 14-4 through one.
AACS got to work, both at the net and on the floor. As it took advantage of St. Mary’s nervousness, turnovers killed the Saints’ momentum. AACS suddenly loomed in St. Mary’s shadow, 16-11.
“We were expecting a great game. They came out with a lot of intensity, a lot of fire. It took a little bit for us to get our feet under us,” Quinn said.
The Saints huddled together. When they returned to the floor, a seriousness marked their faces — most of all, Aryee.
Aryee got the dunk he wanted, a thundering sound that echoed in the cavernous gym. When AACS senior Riley Lowery landed a 3, Aryee replied with his.
“Everything starts on D for us. We had to go down, get stops. Once we get stops, everything starts flowing for us,” Mason said.
In a blink, AACS found itself in a worse place than it started, lagging 30-15 behind St. Mary’s at the half. It tried to regain some of that second-quarter life, to put St. Mary’s on its heels. Senior Jonathan Hardy made the court his, splashing two 3-pointers to lead the Eagles’ 7-0 run at the top of the third.
But its offense had a brief lifespan. After every time AACS went on a run, it somehow sunk even deeper behind as the more modestly-sized Eagles struggled against the Saints’ size. Mason and Aryee — naturally with a dunk — supercharged a 10-2 St. Mary’s run that threw AACS behind it, 45-28, at the end of the third.
It seemed then AACS played its final card. The Saints team that played too anxiously in the first half had a zen about it now, manifesting in nonstop baskets from Aidan and Connor Harris.
The two brothers shared 17 points in the final quarter. Each play hung sweet and heavy with love for each other.
“That was one of the most emotional things in my life so far. To have my brother with me this season, knowing we’ll go our separate ways in college, it just means a lot to share our last high school game,” Connor Harris said.
But the elder Harris knows what his fellow seniors do. This championship should not be their last because they’ve left their mark behind.
“Hard work,” Mason said. “With hard work, you can do anything.”