St. Mary’s girls basketball prevails in defensive battle against AACS, 34-29

With just one week until St. Mary’s stores its basketballs and hangs up its jerseys for the season, the Saints have every reason to smile.
Despite a low-scoring first half and a mostly cold third quarter, St. Mary’s sparked enough late offense to build a lead they’d never relinquish to beat Annapolis Area Christian School, 34-29.
The Saints completed the two-game sweep of the Eagles in a physical contest where smothering defenses ruled the floor.
“I think we’ve had a really good season,” said senior Karry Kelliher, who led the Saints with 14 points. “It’s definitely the best season since I’ve been at St. Mary’s. It’s a good team.”
St. Mary’s (6-2) poured in more than half of its final point total in the latter two quarters.
“We had the same problem yesterday. We couldn’t score,” Saints coach Chuck Miller said. “Our kids are playing terrific though. Last night, we held them [Notre Dame Prep] to 23 points, tonight we held them [AACS] to 29. You do things like that, you should win every basketball game. We should score 40 at least though. We’re struggling, but we’re still winning.”
With St. Mary’s suffering turnovers to start, AACS (1-5) had a golden opportunity to put its crosstown rival behind quickly. But the Eagles failed to capitalize.
“We had a lot of open looks and they didn’t go in,” AACS coach Brian Dennstaedt said. “Our girls were frustrated because they were doing the right things, the things we talked about, but the shots they had were not falling tonight.”
As AACS shooters tried to rush to the net, the St. Mary’s defense crowded the paint and forced the Eagles to mostly test their luck from perimeter.
“Last game, their two post players really had a good game against us,” Kelliher said of Eagles Gabby Barnes and Sydney Anthony (10 points). “We were trying to focus more on them and hope they didn’t make good threes.”
Meanwhile, the Saints began to find a groove. Senior Ashley Roy wheeled to the 3-point line, settled in and sunk the trey that handed St. Mary’s a 10-8 lead it would hold until the final two minutes of the half.
But the Saints couldn’t hold off an Eagles squad getting more comfortable beyond the arc forever. Senior Lydia Wood tried to sweep into toward the paint, which the Saints wouldn’t allow. Anthony was likewise turned away and chucked the ball away.
Unlike her teammates under fire, senior Taylor Grollman (six points) found peace dead-center at the 3-point line and gave AACS a 13-11 lead.
Though the chance to overtake their hosts was not out of reach, the St. Mary’s offense froze for half of the third quarter while AACS steadily padded its score.
Kelliher thawed her squad out with a basket-and-one, and then Roy made a second 3-pointer to bring St. Mary’s within one.
“They hit a couple shots, we turned the ball over. Momentum was on their side,” Dennstaedt said.
It was the perfect setting for Walden. The freshman drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer, shored it up with a layup and another trey immediately afterward to put St. Mary’s ahead, 27-22, heading into the final quarter.
“We have 14 kids and they’re all giving good effort in practice, when we have it,” Miller said, referencing the numerous weather cancellations as of late. “When you score 11 points, you have to go with the kids that have been scoring, and Baily and Kerry have been doing it.”