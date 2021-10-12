AACS, St. Mary’s boys soccer trade goals in final minute but settle for 2-2 draw

As a team in sixth place nearing a postseason tournament that only welcomes six teams, Annapolis Area Christian School desperately could’ve used a win Tuesday. On the other side, St. Mary’s wanted to prove itself after losing its first game a week ago and dropping another game soon after.
Neither would get what they wanted as the Saints and Eagles played to a 2-2 draw. But each got more evidence that their fight and will are in abundant supply.
St. Mary’s (7-2-1) responded to each AACS goal, the last inside the final minute of regulation.
“It talks a lot about the heart and desire of our team, not settling for anything less,” Saints coach Corey Childs said. “After giving up an own goal with two minutes to fight back, to equalize.
“… We don’t look at this as a loss in any stretch of the imagination.”
AACS was missing a good chunk of its roster and played only 14 guys. Seeing the display the Eagles (2-6-2) put on regardless gives AACS coach Vaughn Ridings confidence his team should will their way to the postseason.
“I had guys playing minutes today they had no business doing because of the state they were in,” Ridings said. “But we beat Friends on Friday, the third seed, and took a draw with the No. 2 seed with one hand behind our back, if you will. I’m very pleased.”
The coach is even confident the Eagles will enter the playoffs higher than the sixth-seed — so long as they keep playing like this.
“They had every excuse not to,” Ridings said, “and they keep showing their true colors.”
To start, the AACS offense heckled St. Mary’s in the box; Childs felt his team wasn’t prepared for that. But as many looks as the Eagles got, nothing had the right punch to break through.
St. Mary’s didn’t have much more luck. At first, when the Saints moved the ball into enemy territory, they launched long balls that just gave AACS the chance to retake possession and rush back down the field. The shots the Saints did take fell safely into the hands of Eagles goalkeeper Jackson Hornberger or, in one case, rattled between Hornberger and the post.
Then, in the second half still scoreless, St. Mary’s took a few more risks and attacked AACS’ backline, but to no avail. The Eagles had the opposite problem — even their quickest midfielders and lost steam around the 30-yard line.
Part of that was just “weathering the storm,” Ridings said. If you have 14 healthy guys riding the bench, you can play all out — not so when there’s only three on the sidelines at any given time.
When AACS needed to go full force, it did.
After more than 60 minutes of scoreless play, AACS senior Perez Warner pushed past that invisible line, shoving up the left side towards the net. With a Saint on his back, he crossed towards the center of the cage, where freshman Caleb Terry and Frayer descended. The ball popped up and senior Donnie Frayer took his shot, a sharp bounce off the head into the net — finally.
Two years ago, Hornberger had never played a game at the varsity level. On Tuesday, 10 of his 13 saves came in the latter half and in overtime. And yet, with a path to victory secured and 29 minutes still to play, Hornberger took much of the burden on himself. St. Mary’s took shots that would become goals on a lesser goalkeeper, but not the Eagles’. Hornberger had six stops to defend his team’s fragile lead.
Ridings credited the backline as well: Timmy Brophy, Lucas Popiel, Corban Parker, who played through a groin injury, and Ryan Lopez.
“Those guys were able to stay tight and prevent a lot of shots from getting to [Hornberger’s] his hands,” Ridings said.
They couldn’t do it forever. A tension that clutched St. Mary’s ever since AACS broke the ice shattered in an instant. When St. Mary’s sophomore forward Wilson Wood’s shot flew off his foot and struck the back of the net, his teammates huddled to celebrate the 1-1 tie with the same energy they’d celebrate a title.
They couldn’t cherish it long. Not as they soon surrendered an own goal and handed AACS a 2-1 lead. After all, there was less than a minute left — easy to contain and call it a win. But there’s a reason St. Mary’s went undefeated for as long as it did. Junior Kam Ross responded with a goal for the Saints with 18 seconds on the clock and sent the game to overtime. That’s the kind of response Childs wants to see as St. Mary’s heads to the final four games of the regular season.
“We’re good. We’re consistent. We’re going to keep fighting,” Childs said. “We know it’s a battle, but we’re up for it — as the game demonstrated today.”