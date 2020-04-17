What we know, and what we don’t, about the Maryland high school spring sports season delay

The MPSSAA released a statement March 13 outlining possible return dates for athletic contests. It said teams are required to cancel team practices until schools are reopened, which was tentatively set for March 30, that teams are not permitted to practice until they are allowed to do so by their local educational agency, and that teams should reconsider playing games after April 6 that might include more than 250 people and any potential opponents that may be out-of-state.