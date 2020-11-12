Without a home gym, Archbishop Spalding volleyball looks for new identity in unusual season

Senior outside hitter Jillian Hunter often spends more time on the road than she does actually playing volleyball. She, like every member of the Archbishop Spalding volleyball team, are nomads, with no home gym to return to this fall.
Complying with coronavirus safety protocols, Spalding now uses its gymnasium as classrooms for some students who have opted for in-person learning. So when the school was able to put together abbreviated schedules for its fall teams, boys volleyball had its season canceled while the girls were forced to find a new home.
The Cavaliers practice at Athletic Performance Inc. (API) center in Gambrills but will be playing all their games in their opponents' gym.
One of Spalding’s co-captains, senior libero Alison Rib, feels fortunate given that she’s a Gambrills resident and practice is just a few minutes' drive for the virtual student. Much of the team hails from neighboring towns.
Rib’s fellow co-captain, Hunter, is in a different situation. Having commuted to Spalding her past four years, Hunter, a Bowie native, used to spending a lot of time in her car. But this year, high school volleyball isn’t as simple as driving to school, taking a full day of classes and then either waltzing into the gym or hopping on a bus. Other than a tilt against St. Mary’s next week, Spalding’s eight remaining games will be held north of Severn, from Catonsville and Baltimore to Harford and Frederick counties. The mileage racks up fast.
Luckily, Hunter’s prepared with a good playlist — empowering women like Lizzo, Adele, Taylor Swift’s old stuff, not new, she says.
“It’s not too bad when you get used to it,” Hunter said, “and I mostly know all the roads I have to go on pretty well, so sometimes I don’t even realize how long it is.”
Travel is just one aspect of this season. Hunter is a four-year starter who became accustomed to playing on a team heavy with veteran talent. With that gone, combined with a new coach, new practice facility, mostly new faces, new routine and new protocols for play — as much as Hunter appreciates the chance to compete, it’s a lot to take in.
“It’s so different. I’m trying to wrap my head around this being a high school season because it kind of feels like a whole new volleyball season," Hunter said. "While it’s still great, and the team is super talented and everyone’s super nice, it’s a little odd.”
There are other aspects to this season that strike contrasts with previous ones. Unlike in other fall sports, every athlete wears a mask at all times, no matter how much they exert themselves. Volleyballs are constantly sanitized during practice, and after every few points during games. Temperatures are taken and health screenings are completed. Both Rib and Hunter say they like it; it makes them feel much safer.
The API center is also spacious, first-year Corby Lawrence said, and usually quiet during their practice times. Nevertheless, the coach expanded his roster with JV call-ups as a contingency for not only traveling issues, but coronavirus, too.
“It really is on every one of us, the coaches, athletes and the parents, to be super diligent throughout this whole process every day," Lawrence said.
One of the strangest parts to this situation to junior middle blocker Farrah Peterein is the lack of fans. That said, her teammates more than make up for cheer and enthusiasm during practices.
The Spalding team doesn’t just fulfill energy during play. As important as building chemistry for the future success is, there are other benefits. Half of the team learns virtually.
“When we’re together, yeah it’s our practice, but for some of us it’s a form of interaction," Peterein said. "It’s just super fun being there with everyone.”
As close as the team has become, without being on campus for games, Lawrence is “bummed” that he can’t share his team with the Spalding student body or athletic director.
“But this being my first year here, never having that experience, I don’t know what I’m missing yet,” Lawrence said. “I think it’ll help with the transition of a new coaching staff and a new culture.”
That culture, Lawrence said, he’s asking his four seniors to help create. Both Rib and Hunter intend to pass down what they’d gleaned from previous seniors while knowing there’s a lot to be learned from this unusual and difficult period, too.
“I think this makes us stronger and want to come together more and play for each other,” Rib said. “Our goals are still the same. The [underclassmen], I would hope, would still have some kind of championship next year. It’ll help prepare them to get up to the championship."
Even without the familiarity of Spalding walls to house them, the players and coach still feel like they’re a Cavaliers team.
“It’s not like I’ve never seen these people before, though I only played with the seniors because our team is so old,” Hunter said. “Just seeing the people I saw last year because I played at Spalding, I think it does make me feel like it’s a Spalding team. Just a weird one.”