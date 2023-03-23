Nationally ranked Spalding girls lacrosse overwhelms St. Mary’s in second half for 12-5 victory

The Spalding bench celebrates as Hayley Ashburn comes off the field in the first half. The visiting Spalding Cavaliers defeated the St. Mary’s Saints, 12-5, in girls high school lacrosse Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Archbishop Spalding girls lacrosse is aware of their national ranking r until the moment the players’ feet touch the turf. Then, it’s all about remembering the game plan. That’s just what the Cavaliers did when St. Mary’s threatened to steer momentum away.

Just as the Saints momentarily usurped the lead in the first half, Spalding reestablished its offense and control of the draws, tightened its defense, increased pressure and protected its ball. By maintaining that drive through to the end, Spalding downed St. Mary’s, 12-5, at Pascal Field.

The Cavaliers, ranked eighth nationally by Inside Lacrosse, have only lost to St. Mary’s once in girls lacrosse this decade with Thursday’s win their second straight over the Saints.

“None of that matters when you step out onto this field, especially against a county opponent,” Spalding coach Tara Shea said. “It’s a 50-50 ball every time the draw goes up. But I also know we’re going to take every team’s best shot due to those rankings. Everyone reads them. ... But our focus is, how can we get better?”

Spalding dominated the draw circle (12-for-18). Led by sophomore Maeve Cavanaugh’s midfield victories, the Cavaliers sailed to a 2-0 advantage. With play like that, it’s easy for Shea to forget her confident bunch is still young.

And just after St. Mary’s hit its first goal, the Cavaliers’ youth seeped through.

Spalding’s Maeve Cavanaugh shoots while St. Mary’s Lily Hayes defends in the first half of Thursday's game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Spalding’s suffocating brand of defense worked until it drew the ire of the official’s whistle over and over, extending St. Mary’s possessions.

The Saints made good of that time. In quick succession, junior Lacey Bullen and Clemson commit Cam Pfundstein flipped the momentum for a 3-2 lead.

To make matters worse for the Cavaliers, their draw control dominance slipped away, too. One thing had to change, and if they couldn’t win the draws at first, they had to find another way to score.

Junior Gabby Greene took her opportunity.

Spalding’s Gabby Greene shoots and scores in the first half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The junior’s tying goal shifted a change for Spalding. Cavanaugh took her lead, swiping the next two draws, one of which Greene deposited for the go-ahead goal.

“We needed to slow down, playing on our game better,” Greene said. “We have so many girls who are so diverse. Just getting it, working around, not forcing, using everyone’s strengths.”

But triumphant as she was in the circle — and would continue to be into the second half — Cavanaugh still tinkered with her own obstacle. Every time she attacked at the net, St. Mary’s defenders would appear and fold in on her.

But then, early in the second half, the sophomore found her net. She slowed her shot down, managed the defenders better. Cavanaugh burst through her jailers and scored to open the half.

“I just felt relief,” she said.

Her next one, though, would not require as much muscle.

Up 6-4 with under 20 minutes to go, Spalding took Maddie Wrenn′s won draw and passed it around. A path opened and Cavanaugh blazed through it for a goal.

“We just started to work better,” Greene said. “Plays started to spread out. It all just worked.”

Save for Pfundstein, St. Mary’s could not carry out the right attack on Spalding keeper Colleen Berardino — shooting low on the tall keeper. But Berardino seemed to install too much of a neutralizing effect on the other Saints — a second layer of defense Shea felt grateful to have.

“Their goalie comes out and takes advantage of cutting down your space, and our team didn’t adjust well to that,” St. Mary’s coach Mindy Hamel said.

Spalding’s Ally Keith is checked by St. Mary’s Brayden Cannelli in the second half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

As such, the gap widened further and further as Spalding kept scoring and St. Mary’s could not.

The Saints failed to protect the ball when they had it. Unforced turnovers mounted and 50-50 balls looked more like 80-20 in Spalding’s favor.

“We got out of our game and out of our rhythm,” Hamel said. “Not being able to recoup on those draws, 50-50s, we just could not come up with enough for a win.”

Spalding next faces Penn Charter before taking on Severn and McDonogh — ranked No. 1 in the area by the Baltimore Sun and fourth in America by Inside Lacrosse — the following week. From what the Cavaliers were able to put together so far, they feel confident they can throw their best against them.

“I think we’re off to a great start,” Greene said. “Our team has so much gel, so much connection. It’s just clicking.”

Goals

AS: Gabby Greene 4, Maeve Cavanaugh 4, Amanda Gazelle, 2, Ally Keith 1, Ellie Roberts 1

SM: Cam Pfundstein 3, Maggie Marohl 1, Lacey Bullen 1