Archbishop Spalding girls lacrosse avenges last season’s loss, downs St. Mary’s, 13-10

St. Mary's vs Spalding girls lacrosse St. Mary's Gracie Driggs releases a shot resulting in a goal against Spalding during a girls lacrosse game at Archbishop Spalding High School on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Archbishop Spalding planned its vengeance the moment St. Mary’s won last year’s game — for the first time in 10 years. On Friday, the Cavaliers fueled it with a pregame impromptu dance party. They were hyped. They knew what they wanted.

The pieces were all in place, and both the offense and defense executed.

After scoring the game’s first five goals, the Cavaliers held back two Saints rallies to finish a 13-10 victory over their southern rivals on Love Field. Spalding notched its second big win in a row to open its season, days after bringing down Notre Dame Prep by a goal for the first time in eight years.

This is precisely how coach Tara Shea hoped her team would be playing right now.

“This is a new year. We’re refreshed, the girls are excited and gelling really well,” she said. “I keep telling them, ‘You guys are going to determine how well this season goes.’ And I think they made their minds up that they’re going to compete with whoever’s out there.”

Spalding sophomore Gabby Greene netted four goals in the second half, two of which stemmed the St. Mary’s run and ultimately led to the Cavaliers’ triumph.

Spalding's Bella Saviano moves with the ball as St. Mary's Lily Hayes defends during a girls lacrosse game on Friday. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

“This just sets us up with so much confidence,” Greene said. “But you still have to be humble. We came out here and we were so hyped, but we had to stay humble and work hard, which we did.”

St. Mary’s picked up the majority of the first draws, but that simply extended the time it took for Spalding (2-0) to score. Every time the Saints scooped up the draw, it wouldn’t be long before the suffocating Spalding defense pushed the ball out of their sticks.

It was important to have an answer for Gracie Driggs, Shea said. The Saints senior was the one pulling all those draws, and if the Cavaliers couldn’t stop her there, they’d stop her in the field.

Ball in hand, Spalding’s Reese Dowgiallo stalked the net, prodding for tiny holes around keeper Madigan Brewer until she found one to score. Once she got the practice, she returned to strike again — a free position goal.

The flood gates opened. Midfielder Lily Mullen found her opening, then Ally Keith, then Bella Saviano. Each one was the encore to a St. Mary’s turnover. Down 5-0, frustration began to seep into the Saints.

It’s funny, Shea said. They knew their offense would be full of fire this year, but the defense has come as a surprise.

“They play hard every possession, and I think that’s been our thing this year, we’re outworking every opponent,” Shea said. “There’s been some people kind of overlooking us, and we just want to come out each game and outwork everyone.”

Ironically, it was the first Spalding draw in ages that led to the first St. Mary’s goal (and the second). After her teammates successfully grabbed the turnover, senior Gracie Driggs cut through swathes of Spalding sticks to fire a blink-and-you-miss-it goal. Driggs wasted no time after the next Cavaliers take at the circle; she sopped up the turnover and ran it in for her second goal.

Her third shot was, frankly, a little strange, but a goal nonetheless. Driggs took the shot and Cavaliers keeper Colleen Berardino saved it — or so she thought. The goalie fiddled with the ball to try to secure it and flicked it into her own net.

St. Mary's Meghan Ohare (9) gets in position for a shot on Spalding goalie Colleen Berardino during a girls lacrosse game at Archbishop Spalding High School on Friday. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Spalding’s momentum had suddenly vanished. It would be the first of two times Friday the Saints climbed out of a ditch like that.

“We were down by six two times in the game and to crawl our way back and only lose by three is a huge testament to the fight our team has,” Saints coach Mindy Jones said. “I think if we can minimize those early turnovers in the first half, it will really set us up for success for future games.”

Nine goals in a row had been scored on the opposite team’s draw. And since St. Mary’s wanted to keep winning the draw, it had to snap the trend. Spalding added two more goals on Saints’ draws and turnovers before Grace Mitchell entered the picture. The Saints sophomore broke the pattern by netting a Spalding turnover about two seconds after the Cavaliers had turned her teammate over. She then hauled a won Saints draw to fruition to make the deficit two goals again, 7-5. Kyra Obert followed with her first goal.

If St. Mary’s could score on its own draws, then so could Spalding. The Cavaliers piled on goal after goal on mostly their own possessions. Saviano blazed down and open field and capped off a four-goal run for an 11-6 lead.

Mitchell brought St. Mary’s head above water with the first goal since Obert’s, and the Saints would collect a few more towards the end. But as Spalding continued to find its way to the net, it all just came a little too late.

“I think it’s early season jitters,” Jones said. “There was also a lot of tension losing two starters — Cam Pfundstein and Anna Ervin being injured … it’s [early in] the season. We’re working it out and others are stepping up.”

GOALS

AS: Gabby Greene, 4; Lily Mullen, 2; Reese Dowgiallo, 2; Ally Keith 2; Bella Saviano, 2; AS13 1

SM: Grace Mitchell, 3; Gracie Driggs, 2; Cam Pfundstein, 2; Kyra Obert, 2