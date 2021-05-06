Spalding boys lacrosse takes out St. Mary’s, 10-6, for first time since 2013

“I’m proud of our guys. Obviously, this is a big game because it’s a local rivalry, but it’s two teams competing for the No. 2 spot in the playoffs, and that’s what we said,” Spalding coach Brian Phipps said. “We’re going to come out and try to treat it like any other game but we’re going to look up and see the stands, you’re gonna see people from all over screaming, so enjoy it.”