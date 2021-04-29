Spalding baseball extends unbeaten streak to 12 by taking down rival St. Mary’s, 12-1

Archbishop Spalding baseball had soundly beaten 10 straight opponents already and battled a tough St. John’s team to a 3-3 tie deep into the night less than 24 hours earlier.
They’d show their rival St. Mary’s exactly why.
Spalding racked up a big lead in the second and third innings and piled on in the fourth to beat the Saints, 12-1, in five innings and remain unbeaten in its last 12 games. The streak started after an April 6 loss to John Carroll, which was the third straight loss after the Saints handed the Cavaliers their first defeat of the season on March 30.
This one was payback.
“It feels great. That first time was a big shock to us — it was our first loss of the season,” said Spalding senior and Navy commit Thomas Joseph, who recorded two triples on Thursday afternoon. “It hit us hard, it was a big reset. We went on a little skid after that, but we bounced back. We’ve been playing great baseball lately, and to come back and stomp on them like this, it feels great.”
On the mound, Spalding’s Parker Thomas kept the Saints at bay. He allowed four hits and one run and two walks while striking out seven across five innings.
Spalding coach Joe Palumbo credited St. Mary’s for coming out ready to punish Spalding for its mistakes in the last meeting. His team entered Thursday much more focused.
“They had good energy, better [at-bats],” Palumbo said. “Just put pressure on ‘em for five innings and obviously came out with the big win.”
Palumbo fretted his teams’ hour-long journey to St. John’s and 11 innings of play Wednesday night would affect his team for the worse on Thursday. In fact, he can’t remember a game longer in his nine years coaching at Spalding. Joseph likewise reckons Wednesday’s marathon might be the longest game he’s ever played. It “got to them,” Joseph said.
But the fact that he and his teammates rested up and came back capable of demolition shows, to Joseph and Palumbo, how mature his Cavaliers (17-4-1) are.
“Beginning of the season, that was a big question of ours. How tough we were going to be mentally,” Joseph said. “But to come out here, quick turnaround like that, and [beat] a team, it shows a lot about us.”
He was proud to be wrong. Though Spalding clipped the game a few innings, the matchup was anything but blissfully short for St. Mary’s (4-8).
Joseph’s first triple, a long crack that sailed deep into center field, was the warning shot. It wouldn’t result in a run, but it did send a message: Spalding was going to compete.
To Palumbo, yes, that was a moment. But there were many small moments that compiled the coming win.
For as many barks pouring out of Spalding’s dugout, St. Mary’s bit itself in the foot in the bottom of the second. Starting pitcher Mike Coit (6H, 3BB, 3K) tossed predominantly balls, walking two and revving up the Spalding dugout with every high or outside pitch.
Then, the pitcher bobbled a hit from Kyle Garrett (4 RBI), as did Saints first baseman Brennan Moran, allowing Spalding to score the first run.
That’s a lead the Cavaliers quickly doubled, as designated hitter Brandon Parks batted into a sacrifice at first to send the first run home.
“Our small ball does it a lot. When we put pressure on them and make them field bunts and move runners up, that has done a lot for us,” Palumbo said.
Coit collected himself, striking out two straight batters to stem the tide and leave a Spalding runner stranded on third.
The Saints — again — didn’t help their own cause, twice sending three batters up just to have those three batters go down.
In the bottom of the third, Joseph belted another to deep center and raced around to third. This time, he’d be rewarded for his efforts as Ben Wieman immediately sent his teammate home, just to outrace St. Mary’s catcher Logan Scully at the plate to add a run himself.
Then, outfielder Garrett took his turn, hitting into a fielder’s choice that gave Spalding the breathing room to score again.
When all was said and done, Spalding had stacked a tidy 5-0 lead for itself less than halfway through the game.
But there was a reason St. Mary’s defeated its rival the last time. It knew it could score on Spalding.
Saints Jon Madden, Eric Chaney and Henry Carbone did their jobs by loading the bases. Ryan Merkel did his by stepping off the path for Carbone to slide home, earning St. Mary’s run on a wild pitch.
But thanks to the Spalding defense, that would be all for St. Mary’s — and it was about to get worse for the visitors.
The bottom of the fourth outing of the Saints’ second pitcher, Luke Bessette, was short but it was not sweet. Three walks, a double and two batters hit by a pitch later, and Spalding had increased its lead to 7-1 in what the Cavaliers in the dugout gleefully dubbed the “St. Judes Walk-a-Thon.”
Then, against St. Mary’s next pitcher, Nic Pasta, Spalding tacked on five more runs. Pinch hitter Johnny Belfiore hit a two-run homer, handing Spalding a 12-1 lead by the time St. Mary’s could finally shut the inning down.