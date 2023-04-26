Spalding boys lacrosse turns away Severn’s final shot for 12-11 win; Joey Matassa scores 4 goals

After Archbishop Spalding sophomore Joey Matassa’s fourth goal, his teammate, midfielder Ben Ruiz, turned to Severn and screamed, “remember the name!”

Matassa threw everything he had into practices recently and his coaches rewarded him with more playing time. Matassa would not let that gift go unused.

With four goals, Matassa fueled Spalding’s run as well as its last stand as the Cavaliers withstood a resilient Admirals squad, 12-11, to record its second Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference win of the year in dramatic fashion.

“I just wanted to do it for my team, to put in as much as effort as I could into it,” Matassa said. “We all work so hard in practice and we finally put it together today. I’m just glad I had the chance to go out there and help initiate that.”

With a 3-8 record, Spalding’s not going to the playoffs this year. That said, its secondary goal is always to defend its place against county opponents. It was good to get that one, coach Brian Phipps said.

“This record doesn’t show the fight our team has,” he said. “We play the toughest schedule in the country. I think scheduling out-of-conference games as we did gives us the battle test and experience going into MIAA conference play, so I’m happy we could get a win and reward them for their hard work.”

Spalding’s Joseph Matassa, center, moves between Severn defenders Aidan Shenck, left, and Mason Ervin. Matassa scored four goals in Spalding's win Tuesday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Phipps’ heart still raced five minutes after the game’s end. Spalding led somewhat comfortably, 12-9, with a minute left. With goals 10 seconds apart, Severn senior Jacob Todd whittled the Cavaliers down to a one-goal advantage — and 20 seconds remained.

Todd, a Princeton commit, nearly landed his Admirals in an improbable overtime had it not been for Cavalier goalie Jacob Neuman. Todd flashed; Neuman raised his stick. The final buzzer sounded and the ball rested snugly in the goalkeeper’s pocket.

“That’s what you want from your starting goalie, to have big-time plays and big-time games,” Phipps said, “and he proved that today.”

Things weren’t always so back-and-forth. Despite the bright sky above, Spalding shuffled to an early timeout in a dark cloud. Severn faced few obstacles navigating up and down Whittles Field, winning faceoffs or scooping turnovers shortly after when they didn’t — and scoring three goals. When the Cavaliers did manage shots, keeper Jackson Read snatched them up easily.

When Phipps brought his players together, he reminded them to forget the scoreboard.

“We’ve always been process-driven, not results-driven, playing one game at a time, one play at a time,” Phipps said. “At timeout, we said, ‘We don’t care about the scoreboard. The priority’s the next possession.’”

Out of the timeout, defender Robbie Hopper clubbed the Admiral ball-handler hard, rustling the ball free to run. Careening towards the goal, Hopper cut to senior PJ Poknis as Severn closed in on him. Poknis fired as he hit the ground, netting Spalding’s first goal.

“Robert is definitely a gamechanger — defensively and offensively,” Phipps said.

Jackson Newell followed up seconds later getting Spalding within 3-2. From the end of the first quarter into the second, turnovers were Severn’s ficklest thief. Spalding took full advantage, using one to tie the game — an Alec Howard goal — and another to lunge ahead — courtesy of Hopper.

Spalding goalkeeper Jacob Neuman deflects a Severn shot. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Up 5-3 at halftime after five-straight goals, Spalding was a raging inferno, burning up Severn’s calculated, lumbering pace to its game plan every time it tried to set it up. Severn could not respond.

Unlike earlier, when much of its offense stemmed from turnovers, Spalding was winning the faceoffs now. Severn lost its key faceoff specialist, Reid Gills, in late March, transforming its offense overnight. Long-stick midfielder Nick Sotiropoulos-Lawrence stepped up in his place and held his own in the latter half of Tuesday’s match, but the loss of his presence in his typical position hurt Severn.

The Admirals hoped to run its motion offense, laying attack into Spalding’s short sticks whether they shaped in man or zone defense. Instead, Admiral ball-handlers seemed to peel from the pack and try to go one-on-one with Cavaliers defenders.

It didn’t really work.

“There was a game plan we wanted to execute, and in the first seven minutes, we did. And then there was probably a two-and-a-half quarter lapse where we got out of what we wanted to do,” Admirals coach Joe Christie said.

Matassa and Howard piled in two more scores before Severn returned to the board. Junior Jackson Barroll snapped low at the net and the drought ended. The Cavaliers battled fiercely as they could, matching two more Admirals goals with their own pair. But Severn would not let up again.

Todd zinged his first goal in. Within seconds of Sotiropoulos-Lawrence snatching up the ensuing faceoff, Todd cut to teammate Lawrence Dring for another goal to make it 10-0.

Spalding called timeout, and Matassa listened.

“I just remember that we all got each other’s backs,” he said. “If one of us gets down, someone’s gonna be there to pick us up. It’s just a family.”

Rather than letting momentum slip for good, the sophomore surged out of the huddle to land his response: two back-to-back goals. There was still time and Todd took his chance, but Neuman was there to stop it.

“It was just too late,” Christie said. “We’d run out of time.”

The loss puts Severn (10-4, 3-4) in dire straits. Hovering around the middle of the MIAA A Conference bracket puts the Admirals on the bubble for playoff entry. With just three games left, the Admirals must win every one, or hope for some surprise losses from other teams.

“But it’s really up to us,” Christie said, “which is no easy task. If anything, these guys learned they have fight in them. It’s just a matter of playing smart enough lacrosse for four quarters where we can string it all together.”

GOALS

AS: Joey Matassa (4), PJ Poknis (3), Alec Howard (2), Jackson Newell (1), Robbie Hopper (1), Jake Wolf (1)

SV: Jackson Barroll (4), Jacob Todd (4), Chase Hallam (1), Lawrence Dring (1), Tanner Huber (1)