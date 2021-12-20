Archbishop Spalding suspends athletics ‘until further notice’ amid rising number of COVID cases

Last week, the Howard County Public School System canceled all in-person extracurricular activities and sports through Jan. 15, with a reevaluation planned for Jan. 7. As of Wednesday morning, more than 3,700 students in the 57,000-student system in Howard County were in quarantine, alongside 146 staff members, according to the system’s dashboard. That was a sharp increase compared to the week before Thanksgiving break, when 75 cases were reported.