Spalding boys basketball gets ninth straight win with 84-57 victory over Pallotti

With less than a week left in the regular season and the Baltimore Catholic League playoffs still to come, Archbishop Spalding boys basketball couldn’t be in a better spot.
The Cavaliers, who haven’t known defeat since mid-February, captured their ninth straight win by transforming a close game into an 84-57 rout against visiting Pallotti on Wednesday.
It wasn’t the prettiest win of the winter, as Pallotti kept things close before halftime. But at the end of the day, Spalding coach Josh Pratt said nine straight still feels pretty good, especially when you consider they are playing every other day.
“I told them this was going to come, where we weren’t gonna shoot the ball great and we’re gonna have to rely on defensive stops and really focus on the defensive end,” Pratt said.
In that, Pratt says holding Pallotti to 57 points after keeping Glenelg Country to 63 on Monday is another feat.
“I told them if we hold teams to 50 or 60, we’re going to be on the other end because offensively, we’re really good,” Pratt said. “But I don’t think we’re in the flow, missed some shots they’d normally hit. So you have to rely on your defense to get some transition layups.”
For yet another night, junior Cam Whitmore engineered the win, pouring in a game-high 25 points for Spalding.
“I’d much rather have him on my team than go against him. He’s unbelievable,” Pratt said. “He does a lot of things, and when he rebounds? We’re a totally different team. We’re a championship-type team.”
Five Spalding seniors honored their coach’s decision to start them over the typical five on their senior night by keeping the Panthers at bay for three minutes and striking first.
The usual suspects — juniors Whitmore, CJ Scott (15 points), Jordan Pennick (15 points) — took it from there, wheeling and dealing the way to cementing Spalding’s advantage. By the time Whitmore slammed in a signature dunk, and scored again, the Cavaliers had already built a double-digit lead.
Scott waited as the quarter clock ticked down and found Tyheil Peterson, who sunk the 3-pointer two seconds before the buzzer, for a 22-11 lead.
Like in the first quarter, Spalding needed a few minutes in the second to get going. Ball-handlers moved frenetically, overthrowing passes, air-balling threes — that is, until Scott nailed a triple. Then Josh Rivers did the same.
In the meantime, Pallotti fought to get a few buckets here and there. Panthers junior Myles Bright did the most, twice making shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Though a CJ McCord-led Pallotti went on a 6-0 run and outscored the Cavaliers 8-2 in the final three minutes of the half, Spalding maintained a 37-30 after one half.
“We played man at the beginning of the game, so we changed it up on defense: 2-3, 3-2, so we could get stops,” Whitmore said.
The lead was fragile, and Spalding knew it. Pallotti crept closer, as Bright sunk another triple, but soon after the Cavaliers turned on the jets.
In 30 seconds, Whitmore and Pennick built the lead back to 10 by scoring on put-backs.
Peterson sealed the third quarter same as he did the first, converting a pass from Pennick to drain the 3-pointer at the buzzer and give Spalding a 60-45 cushion.
The Cavaliers added an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter, and by the time the Panthers surfaced for air, they trailed by 20.
“We’re excited. We have to [continue to] come out strong,” Whitmore said. “It’s all about defense for us. Play hard and get this next win.”