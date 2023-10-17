Spalding vs. Notre Dame Prep field hockey | PHOTOS

Archbishop Spalding's Carys Donahoe, left, shoots and scores against Notre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross, right, in the fourth quarter of field hockey game on Oct. 17, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame Prep's Tess Hake, right, shoots wide against Archbishop Spalding goalie Gabby Prentice, left, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Spalding's Paige Sanborn, right, drives against Notre Dame Prep's Emerson Ross, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Spalding's Marisol Torreyson (#40), center, celebrates her goal against Notre Dame Prep with teammates. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Spalding's Marisol Torreyson, right, battles Notre Dame Prep's Addison Carey, left, in the first quarter of field hockey game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementNotre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross, right, blocks a shot by Archbishop Spalding's Paige Sanborn, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)