Archbishop Spalding's Carys Donahoe, left, shoots and scores against Notre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross, right, in the fourth quarter of field hockey game on Oct. 17, 2023.

Archbishop Spalding's Carys Donahoe, left, shoots and scores against Notre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross, right, in the fourth quarter of field hockey game on Oct. 17, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding vs. Notre Dame Prep field hockey | PHOTOS

Advertisement

See photos of Archbishop Spalding field hockey team playing Notre Dame Prep on October 17, 2023.

Archbishop Spalding's Carys Donahoe, left, shoots and scores against Notre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross, right, in the fourth quarter of field hockey game on Oct. 17, 2023.

Archbishop Spalding's Carys Donahoe, left, shoots and scores against Notre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross, right, in the fourth quarter of field hockey game on Oct. 17, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Notre Dame Prep's Tess Hake, right, shoots wide against Archbishop Spalding goalie Gabby Prentice, left, in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame Prep's Tess Hake, right, shoots wide against Archbishop Spalding goalie Gabby Prentice, left, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Archbishop Spalding's Paige Sanborn, right, drives against Notre Dame Prep's Emerson Ross, left, in the second quarter.

Archbishop Spalding's Paige Sanborn, right, drives against Notre Dame Prep's Emerson Ross, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Archbishop Spalding's Marisol Torreyson (#40), center, celebrates her goal against Notre Dame Prep with teammates.

Archbishop Spalding's Marisol Torreyson (#40), center, celebrates her goal against Notre Dame Prep with teammates. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Archbishop Spalding's Marisol Torreyson, right, battles Notre Dame Prep's Addison Carey, left, in the first quarter of field hockey game.

Archbishop Spalding's Marisol Torreyson, right, battles Notre Dame Prep's Addison Carey, left, in the first quarter of field hockey game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Notre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross, right, blocks a shot by Archbishop Spalding's Paige Sanborn, left, in the first quarter.

Notre Dame Prep goalie Kerigan Ross, right, blocks a shot by Archbishop Spalding's Paige Sanborn, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement