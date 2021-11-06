Spalding football finishes regular season perfect with 41-0 blowout over Mount Saint Joseph

Archbishop Spalding football has sought its first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crown for years. This year, it intends to do so with an unbeaten record and the top seed in the playoffs.
It certainly wasn’t going to let some pesky team from up north spoil that.
Spalding proved its mettle Friday night as it battered Mount Saint Joseph, blazing into the postseason with the 41-0 triumph. Through the beatdown, the Cavaliers disrupted the Gaels’ perfect conference record and cemented its own.
Spalding (10-0) will enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the A Conference and face either McDonogh or Gilman in a semifinal Friday night.
“As a program, this is what it’s all about. This is Spalding football,” Cavaliers coach Kyle Schmitt said. “This team embodies what we’re all about.”
Despite unbridled success, the Cavaliers remain humble. This isn’t just the players’ success: it’s coaches, like defensive coordinator Tyrone Forby, offensive coordinator Troy Gibson calling the plays, strength-and-conditioning coach Scott Swope, Schmitt said.
It’s also because of the players who came before.
“I just want to thank the guys before us,” said senior Jordan Pennick, who grabbed two interceptions on Friday. “We have a lot of seniors on our team. Because of the older guys, we know how to lead this team.”
Spalding could have come out distracted by senior night, by having last Friday night off or by its own success. Instead, the Cavaliers flattened Mount Saint Joseph (7-3, 4-1 conference) before it could get going.
Running back Jordan Harris raced 66 yards up the sideline to collect Spalding’s first touchdown just minutes in on the first drive for a 7-0 lead.
Then it was the defense’s turn to show off. Junior Gio Boone snagged the first interception of the night and returned it 40 yards for a score and a 14-0 advantage.
If that wasn’t enough, Harris flexed his speed on the Gaels again when he cut and drove his way to another 60-plus yard score. Soon after, the defense punished Mount Saint Joseph — a forced fumble by Gavin Scruggs and a recovery by Maryland-bound Kellan Wyatt.
Then, Spalding quarterback Nick Gutierrez picked up his first touchdown of the night — and 25th overall of the fall — cruising across the goal line to increase the margin to 28-0 — in the second quarter.
Pennick put on the encore with the second — and third — Spalding interceptions on back-to-back drives.
And the second half was no happier for the visiting Gaels.
The Cavaliers controlled the clock in the third quarter, from its extended drive to the touchdown by Hakim Simms that upped the lead to 35-0 and imposed a running clock. By doing so, Harris eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
Surpassing 1,000 yards is by no means an easy feat for a 2021 Cavalier. Spalding employs multiple weapons on the ground every game. Managing more than 1,000 in 10 games proved why Harris, a Good Counsel transfer, is such a gift to Spalding this year. Schmitt believes there may be no better running back than Harris in the state.
“He’s a Division I tailback,” Schmitt said. “ … Jordan Harris, he and Nick are a steadying influence on offense.”
By the end of the third quarter, the Cavaliers swapped Gutierrez out for freshman signal-caller Malik Washington, the future starter. Soon after, Simms glided into the end zone again with his second touchdown for 41-0 lead.
Mansoor Delane and Wyatt finished it out with a forced fumble and recovery, respectively.
By game’s end, players — veteran and young — laughed together and made jokes. They lauded every good play. They smiled on the sidelines.
Afterward, Schmitt said what he always said: “winning is fun.”
“It plays a big part,” Pennick said. “On defense, we are very competitive in practice. What we do in practice transfers to the game. We have fun in practice — when coach Tyrone isn’t yelling at us — and it’s the same in the game.”
Spalding has never won the MIAA A Conference crown and, of course, the proximity of it rests at the front of their mind. But postgame, Schmitt made sure his players didn’t let this win get to their heads. It’s the mantra he’s stressed all season: to do this thing, bring home the hardware in two weeks, this win has to already be forgotten.
“Toughest team in Maryland,” Pennick said. “That’s what we just keep reminding ourselves.”
Schmitt emphasizes “respecting the process” to his players. That’s why they’re meeting at 9:15 a.m. sharp on Saturday. That’s why they’ll take practice hard this week.
“They’ve had the distractions. We’ve all dealt with a lot this past year,” Schmitt said, “and this group just keeps coming back.
“Things can happen fast, and that’s what we’re trying to prep for every week. You got to keep that edge. We’re not trying to run the score up. … For us, it’s trying to keep the edge for the next week.”
Latest High School sports
But as Schmitt told his players: “we’re in the championship rounds.”