Spalding softball shuts out McDonogh, 8-0, in rematch of IAAM A Conference championship game

Archbishop Spalding softball won’t need three games to take down its rival this time.

Three innings and lockdown pitching elevated the Cavaliers to an 8-0 shutout over McDonogh on Tuesday. It was the first matchup since Spalding clipped the Eagles in last May’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference final.

“Last year, losing up until championship, we’re just motivated to not do that again,” said senior Ashlyn Bishop. “We’re trying to go for the clean sweep this year.”

In the now storied rivalry between senior pitchers Amaya Carroll and Andrea Ottomano, Carroll walked away the better once again. With 14 strikeouts and a single hit allowed, Carroll and her outfield pinned down all but three Eagles batters.

The opposite was the case for the Cavaliers, who welcomed McDonogh’s pitching. Sophomore Jayda Betts and Bishop combined for five RBIs and six runs in two innings, proving to coach Delaney Bell just how solid the team’s hitting is right now.

“From top to bottom, this team can hit. It’s ridiculous how good of a hitting team they are this year,” Bell said. “We had to make an adjustment. She’s always been a good pitcher and they’re always a good team. I think you can tell when we did.”

The Eagles couldn’t put anything into play with Carroll painting every corner of the plate with strikes. McDonogh got a chance in the second when a tap to right field by MacKenzi Preston stayed fair, allowing the Eagle enough time to soar to third. But Carroll, among the most experienced and settled pitchers in Anne Arundel County, didn’t even think about it. She fanned the next two batters and cut down the third as the hit drove right into her glove.

When a Cavalier reached third, things would go a little better. Two errors already pockmarked McDonogh’s second inning when Spalding senior Alex Bailey raced toward third base on her teammate’s bunt. The Eagles’ toss whizzed past her, out of play, and Bailey glided on home for the 1-0 Spalding lead.

That was just an appetizer of what the Cavs would do next. Most of Spalding’s lineup has seen quite a bit of Ottomano thus far. The next cycle through seeing her on Tuesday, they were more than ready to strike.

Spalding’s Dani Kallas hits a sacrifice bunt to advance a runner in the second inning of Tuesday's game against McDonogh. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In the top of the fifth, Spalding burst Ottomano’s no-hitter in a big way, lining out shots to every spot of the field. Betts plated one and Bishop shipped Betts home for a 3-0 lead.

“We’ve been working on outside pitching all practice,” Betts said. “We were prepared for this game.”

Spalding continued its harvest into the sixth inning as similar faces — Betts, Bishop as well as sophomore Alyssa Derr — clubbed heavy shots to the outfield and rounded bases. By the time McDonogh finally plucked the third out from the sky, Spalding has tossed another five runs on them.

Just short of a championship, Spalding felt the win over McDonogh just as sweetly.

“We’re a really close-knit team. I think we balance each other very well,” Bishop said.

“We know the fine line between getting focused and having fun,” Betts added.