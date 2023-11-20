Spalding football wins back-to-back MIAA A Conference titles with 40-7 rout of McDonogh: ‘This one’s bittersweet’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

All the heartbreaks of years past streamed down Kaden Curtis’ cheeks when it was all over. Though this was Archbishop Spalding football’s second straight title in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, Curtis’ injury kept him from actually being a part of the first.

When he thinks now of this convincing 40-7 rout of McDonogh, and his own rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium, he’ll look back on the pain he suffered as the journey that brought him here.

“It’s a combination of everything that happened in my high school career. Getting here, it felt like a sigh of relief,” Curtis said.

Lifting last year’s Whittles Trophy, coach Kyle Schmitt felt uncomplicated in his “euphoria.” This year, Schmitt wept, too, when he hugged some of his players for the last time in uniform.

“This one’s bittersweet. Last year, the team as so young; it wasn’t goodbye for most of them. This group, we’re losing 20-plus kids and they’re all remarkable with their own story,” Schmitt said. “They would come out on Tuesday to practice if they could. I believe that.”

Everything about this season differed from before. No longer pioneers to success, Spalding (10-2) scheduled a more dangerous schedule, and suffered the cost: losses to two national contenders out of Pennsylvania, Imhotep (21-17) and St. Joseph’s Prep (24-6). That’s not something unbeaten, first-time champion Spalding ever dealt with.

But it was the reason that, down 7-0 after in the first quarter Sunday night, the Cavaliers didn’t blink. Why they erupted from halftime to drop more points in 24 minutes than McDonogh had given up in a second half all season.

“It was a journey we needed to go through,” quarterback Malik Washington said. “Being down, having to come back and win. Being down and losing. We don’t win the game if we don’t finish, and all of that builds to this game right here, where we get down and we don’t bat an eye. We just keep rolling.”

Adversity is something Schmitt had to learn to swallow years ago. When Mount Saint Joseph initiated a running clock in a blowout win against Spalding in 2019, the coach broke down that night to his wife and said he wasn’t sure the program would ever compare. When she convinced him to stick with it, Schmitt overhauled the culture. He brought in new staff, instilled accountability between players and coaches, and each other.

“That’s been the big difference for us,” Schmitt said.

Spalding has only lost one MIAA game since that defeat to the Gaels — against McDonogh, in the semifinals two years ago. After that game, Schmitt said he laid into his players. The regret he felt after that is what led to putting his trust in his players to call the shots after halftime Sunday. His players knew what to do if given the freedom.

“Once we did that, we were on a roll and it opened up the passing game,” Curtis said.

Back in the first quarter, Spalding’s offense could not finish a drive. Incomplete passes and punts wasted the first three. It needed just a shred of momentum to build from. So, Sean Johnson delivered 63 yards of it.

The sophomore cornerback plucked a deflected pass out of the air for an interception and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game.

His quick decision represented the speed that made the difference in Spalding’s defense this fall. Defensive coordinator Tyrone Forby made key swaps, including having senior linebacker Keyshawn Flowers move in to finish off the quarterback every chance he gets.

“The guys he tackles don’t get loose from him,” Schmitt said. “We’re going to miss him a lot; he’s had an incredible two years, and I’m excited to watch him at Maryland.”

An even score inspired Spalding to act. When it seemed Washington was going to be dragged down in the backfield, the quarterback juked a serpentine path into the red zone. When his subsequent touchdown pass to Aaron Igwebe was overturned, Cooper Welch still kicked a field goal, and again just before halftime to make it 13-7.

The Spalding defense maintained its duties in the meantime. Fifteen yards from the goal line, McDonogh quarterback Braeden Palazzo opted for a long pass on fourth down — just for junior defensive back Alijah Jones to smother a would-be reception.

Outlasting McDonogh via defense didn’t give Spalding the cushion it wanted, nor the dominant rout it craved.

The Cavaliers didn’t feel their hunger pains long. Only 40 seconds into the second half, senior defensive back Trent Gillis pounced on Palazzo’s pass and returned it for a touchdown.

“I just felt it,” Gillis said. “My guys told me what to do, and I knew it.”

Up 19-7, Flowers returned the ball to his offense after dragging Palazzo down in the backfield. Senior Jameson Coffman made art with it, following up a 34-yard breakthrough with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Washington, who converted the 2-point try, skated in another six points early in the fourth quarter.

It felt good to Washington to pay back his defense’s hard work with 40 unanswered points.

“We had some missed assignments, we’d come out in three, and defense trusted us fully,” Washington said. “Just like we trusted them. We believe in each other.”

McDonogh’s offense became a ghost of itself, obscurity helped along by the likes of Jayden Shipps and his interception. The Cavaliers couldn’t help but begin the celebration early. Defensive players danced together on the sideline as compounding personal fouls brought the Spalding offense from its own 18-yard line to the McDonogh 37. It was nothing for Curtis to cut through the Eagles defense for a 12-yard score.

The players sang as they huddled together with their trophy. Though a large portion of the team is leaving, the Cavaliers don’t intend to give it away anytime soon.

“This isn’t a one-time thing,” Washington said. “This is a good culture and a great program we’re building up here. We’re going to keep taking steps to reach that national level.”