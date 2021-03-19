Annabelle Jackson nets five goals as Maryvale girls lacrosse holds off Spalding, 15-14

With Archbishop Spalding bearing down on them Friday afternoon, Maryvale just needed to remember what they’d been practicing: Stay calm, burn some clock.
The Lions mainly controlled possession for 4 ½ minutes to stave off a Cavaliers rally to win 15-14 and rebound from a Wednesday loss.
“Coach Kim [Dubansky] pulled us into the huddle and said basically: ‘hold the ball.’ We had all the time in the world. We just kept it going,” said junior attack Annabelle Jackson, who netted a team-high five goals for Maryvale.
Penalties directly led to three Maryvale goals, but the fourth was all Jackson.
The attacker curled around the back of the net and struck, her first of many.
“Annabelle wants the ball. She’s able to just stick the ball in the back of the net,” Dubansky said. “Having leaders that have that confidence and can inspire some of our other players to keep that going is huge.”
Myriad Spalding chances withered on the banks of Maryvale’s defense over the next few minutes. The Lions made their visitors feel it with another two goals, one by senior attack Payton Rowley (four goals) and another from Jackson.
With 10 minutes left in the opening half, Spalding had to act. It had been nearly 15 minutes since they scored. Eventually, senior Delaney McDaniel (four goals) ended the drought, which opened the floodgates — at least temporarily.
In the next three minutes, the Cavaliers scored three more times, but their momentum stalled when turnovers resulted in Maryvale goals by Jackson and junior Courtney Savage.
Bella Saviano struck just before halftime, but Spalding still trailed the Lions, 9-6.
With how young her squad is this year, Spalding coach Tara Shea knows her team needs time to figure out things.
“I saw glimpses of our future and how great it is,” she said. “We realized we can play with anyone, but sometimes we wait too long. We waited too long to really get hot today.”
Spalding’s offense kept battling as the two sides traded goals early in the second half. Lily Mullen scored twice, sparking a run that brought the Cavaliers within two, 12-10.
“It’s about who really wants it today. I think we really wanted it today,” said Jackson.
But Spalding had one more push left. Out of a long timeout, McDaniel raced toward the net, flinging the first of two goals she’d score over the final 11 minutes.
Cavaliers’ Reese Dowgiallo (four goals) and Allyson Keith both scored to elicit screams from the Spalding bench as it trailed by just one, 15-14.
Dubansky called a timeout and told her team to keep its composure.
“We definitely have a young team but with a lot of talent in that youth,” Dubansky said. “They have a lot of experience, even though it’s some of their first experiences playing in the IAAM — the best conference in the country. We created a plan and we executed that plan. But it really came down to stopping their fast break and came down to winning that draw control and getting that possession.”
That last game-tying score from Spalding never came, as a late penalty sunk their final chance in the waning seconds.
“Being a man down, we knew we were up against it,” Shea said. “But we were able to score several goes man-down. It’s frustrating, but I think it’s something we learn from, and we realize today didn’t fall on our side but it’s not going to define the rest of our season.”
Maryvale 15, Spalding 14
Goals: M — Annabelle Jackson 5, Payton Rowley 4, Lauren Savage 2, Sam Paradise 1, Courtney Savage 1, Kendall Barnes 1, Megan Droney 1; AS — Delaney McDaniel 4, Reese Dowgiallo 4, Allyson Keith 1, Jordan Miles 1, Abigail Scully 1, Bella Saviano 1, Lily Grant 1, Lily Mullen 1