Loyola boys lacrosse get long awaited ‘signature win’ against Spalding, 9-8

Loyola (4-3 overall, 4-3 MIAA A) struck first when freshman Mason Cook netted one just a minute into the game before Spalding’s Josh Tang tied the score four minutes later. It remained 1-1 into the second frame, and that’s when the Dons separated themselves. Junior AJ Larkin and Tolker sandwiched Tucker’s pair of tallies during the four-goal run, which put the Cavaliers (7-2, 5-2) on their heels and on the verge of a large halftime deficit.