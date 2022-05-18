Spalding softball seniors keep their promise as they beat John Carroll, 13-2, for third straight IAAM A Conference title

Four years ago, Amaya Carroll and her fellow freshmen assured Archbishop Spalding coach Delaney Bell that she would beat her.

She took the first step in 2019 by collecting her first championship — one-third of Bell’s haul as a player. Coronavirus made four Spalding rings in four years impossible.

But there’s nothing wrong with matching your coach crown for crown. Especially if you can say you left every season on top.

On Tuesday, Carroll and the Cavaliers got their third Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title in three seasons. Carroll, who started in both the 2019 and 2021 finals as well, tossed 13 strikeouts to lead Spalding to the three-peat, beating John Carroll 13-2, at Bachman Sports Complex.

Spalding's Ashlyn Bishop is greeted by teammate in the dugout after scoring a run during the IAAM A Conference softball championship game Tuesday against John Carroll. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

“That’s something I’ll remember forever,” fellow senior Ashlyn Bishop said. “I’ll look back on high school and think, ‘We won every year we could.’”

Just before Carroll deployed her final strike, she gathered her teammates in. As they spoke encouragement, Carroll buckled over, smiling, soaking in her illustrious career and her friends one more time.

“I think [they] just did it to make me cry,” Carroll said.

Tears in her eyes — as they’d remain through the celebrations — Carroll ended things, signaling a forcefully-loving dogpile.

“They told me before the game they were gonna dogpile me. It’s a tradition now,” Carroll said. “It’s nice to end that way.”

Bell, who garnered titles for Spalding in 2005, 2007 and 2008, is more than happy to welcome the players she began her coaching career at Spalding with to the three-titles club.

“I knew our freshman class was gonna be good the whole way through. So I gave them a challenge and they didn’t get to beat it, but at least got to my expectation,” Bell said. “I was a little worried they were gonna get to the four.”

Carroll was in typical form, striking out the first three batters she faced. The UMBC commit tossed a shutout one year ago and allowed only a run in her freshman debut.

“We’re gonna miss her. I know we’ve talked about it before she works her butt off,” Bell said. “It’s so fun to watch, call her pitches just because you know I know it’s mostly gonna go where it’s supposed to. Softball here, not that it was going down by any means — but she brought the excitement back.”

Spalding Jayda Betts hits a sacrifice fly to score a run during Tuesday's IAAM A Conference softball championship game against John Carroll. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

With their anchor in the circle, Spalding (18-3) only needed a few runs to prevail. But the team that piled up 21 runs in the semifinals was going to put their bodies on the line to score as many runs as they can.

Bishop (3-for-4) collided into John Carroll catcher Julia Wilkes on her way home scoring the first run. Spalding tallied another two hits and another run by inning’s end.

In the second inning, third baseman Mya Lamp did the same, barreling physically into Wilkes to tally another Spalding run.

“They’re hyped all the time — sometimes too hyped — but we talked before the game about winning every inning,” Bell said. “And that’s what they did. They scored every inning.”

The Patriots returned to offense in the second inning with a little more hunger, Samantha Sclafani scoring a run, before Carroll took another victim via strikes.

Her defense played a significant role in keeping the Patriots at bay. In the fourth, sophomore Taylor Barchanowicz caught a fly ball in deep center and threw to third striking down a Patriots runner.

Spalding's Amaya Carroll throw a pitch during the IAAM A Softball Conference final against John Carroll on Tuesday. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

From the circle, Carroll hit the midpoint of her 2021 performance by the third inning — six strikeouts.

And the Cavaliers kept on crusading.

Lamp had an RBI in the third, lifting Spalding to a 5-1 lead. Then Carroll, who leads the Cavaliers in RBIs, posted her own in the fourth.

Alyssa Derr clubbed a bomb over the blue fence, eliciting the second of three dugout-clearing celebrations of the night lifting Spalding to an 8-1 lead.

The Cavaliers led 12-1 by the end of the fifth and added an RBI for pinch-hitter Makenna Dean in the sixth.

“We’ve left the underclassmen with a good base,” Carroll said. “They’re definitely going to be really good next year. We’ll come back and see.”