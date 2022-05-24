Archbishop Spalding baseball back on top of MIAA A Conference after beating John Carroll, 7-2, for championship

Spalding players celebrate with the championship plaque after beating John Carroll (7-2) to win the MIAA A conference baseball championship at Harford Community College. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Spalding might’ve physically traveled further home than John Carroll from Harford Community College on Monday, but the Cavaliers weren’t going to notice the mileage. Their long road to a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crown was finally over.

The exuberance hit senior pitcher Eddie Sargent when he dealt his last strike and his teammates crashed into him, water bottles spraying like confetti.

Advertisement

Spalding avenged its last year’s shortcomings with a 7-2 victory over the Patriots at Harford Sports Complex, claiming its first title since 2016 and fifth overall.

Spalding's Kyle Garrett celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run in the fourth quarter against John Carroll in the MIAA A conference baseball championship at Harford Community College. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

“We came up short last year and since then, we worked for this,” Sargent said. “I’m happy to see everyone celebrating now.”

Advertisement

Ten-year coach Joe Palumbo and his staff worked to build the program back to the A Conference menace it was when the Cavaliers four titles from 2011-16. This year’s Cavaliers went perfect, 17-0, in conference.

“Undefeated in conference, first time under Palumbo,” senior Caleb Estes said, “I wouldn’t want to go out any other way.”

Sargent took the lead, holding John Carroll hitless from the fourth inning on, striking out 12. The UMBC commit was backed by a flawless defense, anchored by Estes who was playing with a purpose.

“My partner in crime, Brady at second base, I wanted to do it for him,” Estes said. “It’s truly bigger than baseball.”

[ Spalding beats Calvert Hall to advance to MIAA A Conference championship game. ]

Second baseman Brady Hannon lost his father Glenn, 55, in April. Hannon described his father as someone who had an impact on the whole Spalding community as a mentor and coach.

The day after his father’s death, Hannon said he went to his team to be surrounded by them.

“I needed to be around all the guys. But to get this feeling now, it just doesn’t top this,” Hannon said. “Now just seeing everyone come together, getting it done. It really means a lot.

“I just know he’s looking down and he’s like, ‘Really good job.’”

Advertisement

Spalding pitcher Eddie Sargent pitched a complete game against John Carroll to win the MIAA A Conference baseball championship at Harford Community College on Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

After Spalding beat the Patriots, 1-0, earlier in the playoffs, it came as no surprise that neither team could do much early against the starting pitching. Patriots hurler Matt Archibald mostly hammered shots inside, forcing the Cavaliers to chase; Sargent, once warmed up, tricked Patriots into swings and misses.

It seemed it’d stay that way as Sargent whiffed two straight batters to open the third inning. Then, the top of the order, now familiar with Sargent, returned.

The Cavaliers starter surrendered a single and a pair of walks to quickly load the bases. John Carroll junior Ethan Ruiz made him pay. The shortstop carved a hole between first and second base, enough time for his speedy teammates to round the bags, scoring two.

Sargent recovered, dealing his third strikeout of the frame — but two little numbers burned behind him on the scoreboard.

However, Archibald’s command slipped then, too. The aced walked the first three batters. If one shortstop could make magic out of that situation, so could another. Estes belted a shot deep down the third base line, sending two Cavs home.

Therein lied the difference, Palumbo said. The Cavaliers got used to Archibald when the teams met last. They weren’t going to fall for the same pitches again.

Advertisement

Spalding players run to the stands to celebrate their victory over John Carroll in the MIAA A Conference baseball championship game at Harford Community College on Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

As they all returned to the dugout, Sargent assured his team of one thing: he’d throw strikes.

“The team bouncing back the next inning, it really gave me confidence that these guys really wanted it and I knew they had my back,” Sargent said.

Sargent sat down three consecutive Patriots to bring his bats back out as quick as he could in the fourth. It was still tied and someone needed to break through. Catcher Ethan McNally cracked a high fly ball to center field, while right fielder Kyle Garrett stormed down the final 90 feet with the go-ahead run.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Sargent took his cue. At top form, the UMBC commit razed another two batters in the 1-2-3 top of the fifth, screaming his approval as he dealt the final strike.

That’s what’s special about Sargent, Palumbo said. When something doesn’t work, the senior always switches to something that does.

“When everybody thinks it seems gotten to him, he finds another gear,” Palumbo said. “He starts mixing pitches. He had a way about him and a look in his eyes that he was not going to lose tonight.”

Advertisement

And it wasn’t just Sargent, either. In the sixth, it was Maryland commit Estes gathering outs.

John Carroll walked in a run in the bottom of the sixth, but could’ve gotten out with minimal damage. But then, pitcher Kyle McCracken balked.

One run quickly spiraled into three — Estes plating another two runners — and when Spalding returned to the field for the last time, it did so partying.

“Our goal is to be playing in this game every year,” Palumbo said. “And if you’re here, you might as well you might as well win it.”