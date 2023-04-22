Spalding baseball renews energy, dismantles John Carroll, 7-0, to snap two-game losing streak

John Carroll’s Frank Adamski singles in the fourth inning. The Spalding Cavaliers defeated the visiting John Carroll Patriots, 7-0, in high school baseball, Friday, April 21, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

After suffering two straight losses to conference opponents, Archbishop Spalding baseball players grasped for a shred of energy to set them on the right track.

Then Friday, senior Parker Thomas ascended the mound, brushed his fingers through the dirt and faced John Carroll’s batters.

Advertisement

“He comes on the bump, shuts the door on them,” senior catcher Ethan McNally said. “Then we come out and swing the bats in the bottom of the first. You come out like that, energy’s good, and there’s not much that can stop us.”

The Cavaliers controlled the entire game, routing the visitors, 7-0 — a far cry from the one-run battle the teams endured a month ago, and a 180-degree flip from the terrible week Spalding struggled through to this point.

Advertisement

“This was a bounce back for us. End the week back on top. We stomped on them and didn’t let go,” said McNally, who went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and accepted a promposal from his girlfriend after. “The energy from the jump was so good.”

Spalding’s penchant to score runs flamed out in the past two games against Loyola Blakefield and Calvert Hall. The Cavaliers (13-4) combined for 17 hits but amassed only six runs in the defeats. Still, in practice on Thursday, Thomas and his teammates felt the slate was clean. They could do whatever they wanted with it.

That transformed into pure efficiency: nine hits and seven runs, small ball and big blasts.

“We came out on top in the [second] inning, and that’s Spalding baseball right there,” Thomas said.

Spalding’s Brayden Marrocco hit a two-run homer in the second inning of Friday's win over John Carroll. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The defense mirrored the offense. Thomas, soon heading to East Carolina, painted the zone with four pitches — two-seam, four-seam, slider and changeup — and lured batters into six strikeouts. Thomas streamlined his work toward a complete game, as 66 of his 84 pitches were strikes. McNally worked in tandem, framing like an art gallery manager.

“Just needed to get them off balance,” Spalding coach Joe Palumbo said. “That’s what we needed today to get us going in the right direction. That’s why [Parker’s] one of the best around.”

Spalding’s batters prodded at John Carroll’s pitching in the first. With a good feel for freshman Pierce Quinn’s material, the Cavaliers pounced on him in the second.

With two runners on, junior second baseman Carson Merritt hit a ground ball through the infield. One run came in and joy sparked in the Spalding dugout.

Advertisement

With two outs, senior right fielder Brayden Marrocco met the chorus of rowdy cheer from his teammates with a towering two-run homer over the right field wall.

“We took advantage of opportunities today,” Palumbo said. “We’ve had shots on bases and not been able to capitalize, but today, we put the ball in play — simple ground balls and [a home run]. We played relaxed baseball after that.”

Saplding pitcher Parker Thomas throws in the third inning of Friday's win over John Carroll. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

John Carroll did try to respond — a single by Matthew Bishop — until Marrocco picked a potential single out of the sky and turned it into a double play.

The next move was to chase Quinn off the mound. McNally did the job, hitting a double that left runners on second and third. But a pitching change did little to alter John Carroll’s future — Merritt’s bunt distracted junior pitcher Aaron Snyder around the mound while another Spalding run slid on home.

Even as the Patriots reached scoring position a little later, Thomas had no trouble striking out the last batter and stranding those runners.

The pendulum rusted over and stopped moving entirely. Two walks and a hit batter primed McNally to single in another run. But hitting senior Adam Ferony with a pitch and walking in the sixth Spalding run spelled the end for Snyder.

Advertisement

Wasted potential truly began to pile up for the Patriots.

On their third time through, John Carroll’s top of the order nibbled at pieces of Thomas’ pitches. Thomas, who’d been averaging 12 pitches an inning to that point, nearly lost a touch of control.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Bur he knew how to cut Patriots down. The future Division I pitcher struck out Will Rhine, then Casey Carpenter — resulting in the ejection of two frustrated, muttering batters, an ejected Patriots assistant coach and two more stranded runners.

Spalding’s Cody Sharman doubles in the second inning. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“We’re really sound defensively and we take great pride in that pitching and defense,” Palumbo said. “That’s been strong, all year long. We expect to make the plays and the guys have confidence in themselves to do that.”

A sacrifice fly by McNally closed the scoring and officially put the Cavaliers back on the right track.

Advertisement

“It’s huge for us. We needed this one badly,” Thomas said. “The whole conference has been a mix, everyone’s winning, everyone’s losing. We got St. Mary’s and Gilman next week, and we want those two, along with [St. John’s on Saturday].”

As McNally said, there are too games many to go. The smiles after the win quickly fade into determined focus.

“Can’t stick on this one,” he said.