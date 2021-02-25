Dominant second quarter lifts Archbishop Spalding boys basketball past Goretti

These kinds of games usually make Archbishop Spalding boys basketball coach Josh Pratt nervous.
St. Maria Goretti posed as much a threat as any other top Baltimore Catholic League team, a league where “nobody’s scared of anybody,” Pratt said. And after two road games — one just 24 hours earlier — the coach didn’t know how his guys would shape up.
As a favor, the Cavaliers eased Pratt’s worries early on Wednesday.
A hot-shooting first half sparked a dominating Spalding win over the visiting Gaels, 93-68. With the third straight victory, the Cavaliers (3-1) are building the kind of confidence they need to keep improving.
“We have every piece here to be a championship team,” Pratt said. “We’re working towards that. We’re preaching championship effort, on the defensive end and offensive end.”
Goretti junior Jordan Green did his best work best early on, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. But CJ Scott proved equally as dangerous on the other side of the court.
First, the Spalding junior kept the Cavaliers within striking distance by making all four of his free throws while Goretti started off hot. Before long, junior Cam Whitmore found his stride for Spalding.
Pratt felt pride for Scott, who struggled a bit in the first couple games. The junior arrived an hour early Wednesday just to practice his aim.
“I found my shot,” said Scott, who co-led the team with 24 points along with junior Tyheil Peterson.
The two sides swapped the lead nine times, a fast-paced pattern stopped only when the Cavaliers figured out how to turn Goretti’s fast pace against them. The Gaels started over-running their drives and missing shots. As Spalding pulled more rebounds and boxed out, Goretti lost its precious second-chance baskets.
“We got rebounds, we got transition buckets,” Scott said. “We shot pretty good tonight.”
Meanwhile, all Scott and Whitmore (21 points) could do was make them, carrying Spalding to a 24-18 lead after one quarter.
“First couple minutes, they were ready to go. We weren’t,” Pratt said. “Then, we matched their level of intensity. We got back to what we’re good at. As long as we get stops when we’re in transition, it helps our kids. We’re getting better.”
In the second quarter, Spalding’s defense locked Goretti’s offense out of the gym and threw away the key. The Cavaliers gobbled up the Gaels’ unfinished shots, and those Goretti did make never had an immediate second opportunity. The Gaels had five turnovers and snatched few offensive rebounds.
Meanwhile, Spalding shooters drilled triples, throw down dunks and embarked on a 9-0 run, each feat met by thunderous celebration from the Spalding bench. Peterson emerged as the main power source of the quarter, fueling a quickly widening lead with 15 points.
The halftime score showed no trace of the close game it once was. The Cavaliers walked into their locker room with a comfortable 26-point advantage, 53-27.
“We’re going to need everybody on this team. If we’re playing together, guys are going to have two, three minutes where they’re really playing well and then other guys gotta pick each other up,” Pratt said. “I think that’s key.”
At this point, Pratt still considers his squad a work in progress. Generally, Spalding still wants to shore up its turnovers, even though it took care of the ball well in this game. If by some blessing coronavirus doesn’t interrupt the season, the Cavaliers want to have all that under control and build momentum in time for the Baltimore Catholic League playoffs, when it’ll see all these teams again.
“There’s certain times in games where we play through things,” Pratt said. “We’ve been really resilient. It’s just fun to come out here and watch them play. But we’ve got a long way to go. We’ll just take it day by day.