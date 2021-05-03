Spalding captures IAAM golf title as Lauren Lombardo and Megan Garmey finish top two

“Behind them it was a pretty young team, and everyone really looked up to them and they set the tone as far as keeping the mood light, relaxed and keeping everyone calm,” said Spalding coach Leslee Brady, who is also one of the longest tenured and most successful field hockey coaches in the IAAM. “Everyone learns how to play and think through a golf match. They were good role models, not just on the golf course, but in the classroom and their community, teaching them how to think their way as well as play the course.”