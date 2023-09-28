No. 3 Archbishop Spalding field hockey beats No. 2 Garrison Forest, 6-2, avenging loss in last season’s conference final

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Spalding's Skylar Gilman, shown in this file photo, had three goals in the Cavaliers' 6-2 win over Garrison Forest on Thursday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Archbishop Spalding field hockey coach Leslee Brady admitted she was concerned about her team heading into Thursday’s matchup against defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champion Garrison Forest.

The No. 3 Cavaliers hadn’t played in nine days because of foul weather, and she simply wasn’t certain how they’d react in a game situation.

She needn’t have fretted.

Led by junior speedster Skylar Gilman, host Spalding blitzed the No. 2 Grizzlies from the outset, racking up five goals in the game’s first 27:45 and coasting to an easier-than-expected 6-2 win in a rematch of last year’s final.

“You’re always concerned when they’re off. We’ve just been practicing instead of getting into a rhythm of game, practice, game, practice,” Brady said. “But they just came out with all the energy and showed what they’re capable of doing and how hard they can work. It took hard work to beat a very good Garrison Forest team.”

Gilman scored three goals and freshman Paige Sanborn added a goal and an assist, helping stick the Grizzlies in an unfamiliar 3-0 hole by the early stages of the second quarter.

“We got our butt kicked today. That’s it,” Garrison coach Mimi Smith said. “I don’t know who the team was that showed up in the first half. It’s not necessarily anything to work on. It wasn’t a skill thing. I can’t tell you what happened.”

Spalding (5-0 overall, 3-0 IAAM A Conference) entered the day without allowing a goal all season, and has now outscored its opponents, 26-2. Despite a pair of goals by junior Izzy Vickery, the Grizzlies (3-2, 0-1) couldn’t get much going on the attack until the game already was out of hand, with junior Jilly Lawn leading a defense that bent on occasion but rarely broke.

Offensively, the Cavaliers could do little wrong in the first half against a defense that allowed just three goals through its first four games.

“We prepared throughout the week,” Gilman said. “We watched a lot of film and we just know their defense very well. I just think we came out with very high intensity and that mentality just to score.”

She said players were also thinking of their 3-1 loss to Garrison in last year’s championship game.

“We all just wanted to get back out there and see what we had this year,” Gilman said.

Garrison was coming off a pair of games against regionally ranked teams at last weekend’s MAX Field Hockey National High School Invitational, falling in overtime to Sacred Heart Academy (Ky.) before shutting out Gwynedd Mercy Academy (Pa.)

Spalding was also entered in that tournament, but was unable to attend because of Tropical Storm Ophelia. With that cancellation, players had several days to think about Garrison Forest, though Brady did what she could to ease the pressure.

“I told them that it doesn’t matter what happens Thursday. Thursday means nothing,” she said. “What are our eyes on? Our eyes are on the prize in November. We said it didn’t matter whether we won or lost this game, and sort of took the pressure off them. They came out here like there was no pressure.”

Garrison now has four days to think about its performance before Monday’s home date against Notre Dame Prep. Smith hopes the loss will serve as a wake-up call to players.

“I hope we remember this game every single time we step on the field, because we can’t play like this ever again. Ever,” Smith said. “I still remember games from high school or college when we had a big win or when we lost. This is one of those games. [Spalding] made a statement today. It’s not a good feeling, and [we] need to know that.”

Archbishop Spalding 6, Garrison Forest 2

Goals: GF-Vickery 2; AS-Gilman 3, Ostowski, Donahoe, Sanborn. Assists: AS-Mullen, Lancione, Bumgarner, Sanborn, Torreyson. Saves: GF-Cabral 9; AS-Prentice 9. Half: Spalding, 5-2.