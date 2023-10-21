Spalding football suffers first home loss since 2019, falling to Pennsylvania powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep, 24-6

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Archbishop Spalding's Aaron Igwebe, right, attempts to catch a pass while being defended by St. Joseph's Prep's Ryan Mcdonald during the first half of Friday's game. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Five days shy of four years ago, Archbishop Spalding football lost its last game on Whittles Field. Since then, the Cavaliers turned in an unbeaten regular season, captured their first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title, churned out Power FIve college commits, beat multiple historical national powerhouses — and all of that pushed Spalding to schedule one of the best teams in Pennsylvania, St. Joseph’s Prep, for Oct. 20.

For the first time since Oct. 25, 2019, the Cavaliers felt defeat on their home field, losing to St. Joseph’s, 24-6, on the back of three stalled red-zone opportunities and a poor start. Yet, after breaking down the game briefly with his team, coach Kyle Schmitt smiled.

Advertisement

A win would’ve been better, but the Hawks gave them a measuring stick nonetheless. And while Spalding adamantly does not believe in moral victories, Schmitt viewed preventing one of the best football teams in the country from one of their usual beatdowns as a positive. More importantly, it’s a good sign for Spalding’s true goal: maintaining their league title.

The Cavaliers (6-2) face their biggest tests in Loyola Blakefield next Friday and Mount Saint Joseph to close the regular season.

Advertisement

“I still think we’re one of the best teams in the state of Maryland and the best team in the MIAA,” Schmitt said. “Some things need to be experienced. Some things need to be learned. The process of getting better is still intact. I don’t know we play this game as well six weeks ago. We’ve made massive jumps, and with a big one next week and the week after, I’m proud of the kids. Really proud of them.”

Schmitt lauded his offensive line, who shielded quarterback Malik Washington from the beefy Pennsylvanian defensive players and their hunger to sack. He celebrated his defense, led by Keyshawn Flowers and Trent Gillis, who after two early touchdowns and subsequent field goal, squashed every St. Joe’s drive until the final few minutes.

“I think they showed their character,” Schmitt said. “This group is a resilient bunch.”

That isn’t to say Spalding put its best foot forward and simply went outmatched.

Losing safety Tyler Brown to a possible concussion on the first drive threw Spalding’s defense out of rhythm as pieces moved around to fill what Schmitt called a “worst-case scenario.” At the same time, penalty flags rained heavier than the ongoing downpour, giving an already lethal offense led by Cincinnati commit Semaj Jones few bumps to their first two touchdowns.

“We practiced it all week, but it still shocks you visually because you think you know what they’re going to do, but you got to confirm it,” Schmitt said. “We got a little misaligned. They went at us in some spots where we were a little young and undersized.”

Spalding also anticipated Jones would air the ball more to his three Division I-committed receivers, which didn’t occur. And, since the rain eased by halftime, Schmitt has another theory as to why the Hawks stuck to the ground: concern for giving the ball back to “freaky” Washington too quickly.

It took a quarter for Washington to step into his usual form, but when he tossed a 20-yard bullet to sophomore Aaron Igwebe under pressure, it seemed the Cavaliers were set for their rally. It would be the first of three disappointments. An incomplete pass attended for Igwebe in the corner left Spalding down, 17-0, at halftime.

Advertisement

Archbishop Spalding's Malik Washington throws the ball during the first half. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Top of the third quarter brought the same tired events: Washington marched the ball down. A few passes fell incomplete in the end zone. Just for a bit of change, Spalding opted for a field goal and missed.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Later, after Washington and crew seemed on the brink of a touchdown, St. Joe’s safety Ryan McDonald picked that hope away.

“They got us,” Schmitt said. “That’s a great defense. In the red zone, they mix it up. And we missed some stuff.”

In hindsight, the coach wishes they implemented their run game more. Spalding’s strength is its balance, and Washington as well as running back Kaden Curtis proved so by accounting for about 150 yards on few chances.

“But, we punted two times. To be honest, I thought we’d punt a lot more. We moved the ball, and that’s really encouraging,” Schmitt said. “But that would be one thing, if we had to evaluate our planning, we could’ve run the ball better than we did. But, you gotta learn.”

At least they got one big run in.

Advertisement

With 4:50 on the fourth quarter clock and still nothing on Spalding’s side of the board, Washington finally committed his personal style of magic. After feinting a handoff, the junior rushed 58 yards in for the first and only touchdown.

“He’s a special player. And I wish we could’ve gotten it done in the red zone, and we didn’t, ,” Schmitt said, “but [Washington] he’s going to be the difference in the next four weeks.”