Citing rising coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel, Archbishop Spalding cuts short its football season

Archbishop Spalding High School athletic director Jeff Parsons notified parents Monday that the school was ending its football season early due to the high rate of coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel County.
“The metrics shared by the Department of Health and the guidance issued by both Governor [Larry] Hogan and [Anne Arundel] County Executive [Steuart] Pittman restrict outdoor gatherings to 25 people,” Parsons wrote in an email to parents of football players. “Spalding’s [football] team alone exceeds this number.”
The rest of Spalding’s fall sports teams had already completed their shortened seasons but the football team, which won both of its games against Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield, was scheduled to play Mount Saint Joseph on Thanksgiving morning and had additional contests planned in subsequent weeks.
Pittman on Nov. 12 capped outdoor social gatherings to 25 people, but that did not extend to organized sports activities. Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks youth sports were suspended Nov. 16 due to rising coronavirus cases in the county but the order did not include private schools. However, county executive spokesperson Chris Trumbauer wrote in an email Monday that “we support schools and private rec leagues following the county’s lead and suspending activities out of safety concerns.”
“The young men on this team, especially the seniors, deserve recognition for their commitment and leadership. We will find a time, perhaps in the spring, when we can gather to celebrate their football accomplishments and experiences,” Parsons wrote in the email. “We thank you, parents, for your support of the football program. Your sons make us extremely proud to call them Spalding student athletes.”
Spalding joins a growing list of private schools that have had seasons cut short because of coronavirus or limitations caused by the virus. Fall athletics at Annapolis Area Christian School were suspended Nov. 16, and John Carroll School did the same on Nov. 11 as the school moved from hybrid learning to virtual.
Several other private schools, including Calvert Hall, Loyola Blakefield, Concordia Prep and Mercy, halted play this weekend when Baltimore County limited outdoors gatherings to a maximum of 25 people. The annual Turkey Bowl football game between Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield was subsequently canceled for the first time in a century.
Anne Arundel County public schools on Nov. 9 suspended in-person extracurricular activities, including athletics.
