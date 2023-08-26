Spalding football earns ‘landmark win’ against mighty Don Bosco Prep, 28-14

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

You can measure how far Archbishop Spalding football has come by two games against Don Bosco Prep.

Last August, Spalding’s worst game of the season yielded its only loss, a 20-point flattening up in the Ironmen’s home state of New Jersey. That, of course, drove the Cavaliers to fix their mistakes, win 11 straight games and capture their first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title.

Flash forward to Friday night. Spalding met Don Bosco again and put together another messy performance by its own standards. The offense left far too many points on the field because of red zone struggles or a missed catch in the second half. The defense began to unravel just a little bit in the fourth quarter.

And yet, sandwiched between those kinks to be ironed out, was a program that’s evolved beyond a good Maryland team into one to be recognized outside state borders. Behind the heroics of quarterback Malik Washington and his receivers, as well as standout performances throughout the defense, Spalding made history, dispatching the mighty Ironmen, 28-14.

“We’ve been trying to get our name on the map for years now. We showed it a little last year,” said Washington, who went 14-for-27 for 252 yards and finished with four touchdowns, “and we’re trying to put even more out there, run a table onto the top 25 in the country. That’s the goal.”

To put Spalding’s win into context: no Maryland team has been able to beat the Ironmen in 11 years. Despite the scores of Division I, NFL-bound talent streaming out of Maryland, the last team to best the Ironmen was Gilman at its peak in 2012 under Biff Poggi. The visitors boast two national titles this century alongside 15 New Jersey crowns and are regularly ranked among the country’s best.

And Spalding put an “L” in their column.

“It’s a landmark win,” Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt said. “But I think more importantly, we’ve got something to build on.”

Schmitt would’ve never scheduled the warriors that walked through the Whittles Field gateway three years ago. But circumstances have changed dramatically for the Cavaliers. Alumni as fresh as Class of 2021 walked the sidelines, taking in the marvel their former program had become. At times throughout the night, Schmitt reminded them: none of this would be happening without them.

“I think it really solidifies the time and effort they put in. The standard keeps rising and each group keeps building on it,” Schmitt said. “It’s not just wins and losses. We want to reach our full potential.”

And, Schmitt said, there’s plenty of untapped potential, regardless of the history made Friday. There were lot of corrections to be made on both sides of the ball, the coach said, which matches the team’s mindset. They haven’t “arrived” as a program. They’re still on that road.

“We’ve been prepping for months. The loss last year hurt,” sophomore receiver Aaron Igwebe said, “but we just kept working and working, circled this on the calendar and wanted to win.”

The Cavaliers only finished half of their red zone opportunities, most notably squandering a spirited drive led by running back Kaden Curtis and Blake Howell, who briefly took the reins at quarterback after Washington’s helmet popped off. After four chances within field goal range, Spalding turned the ball over. It would not be their last missed opportunity.

“We didn’t get the ball where we wanted to get it. This week, we’ll probably be red zone heavy. Inside 10, 5, you got to punch in those opportunities,” Washington said, “so defense doesn’t have to do so much. They gave us a couple turnovers, and we need to finish them.”

Spalding can’t help but focus on the negatives because they’re rocks to clear from the path to greatness. But there’s plenty they’ll be celebrating for a night, too.

A glimmering smile couldn’t be shaken from Igwebe’s face at game’s end. He came to Washington early with a direction he wanted to take on the field, and the junior quarterback trusted him enough to change the call.

That faith turned into a 55-yard touchdown in Igwebe’s hands in the first quarter to hand Spalding its initial lead, and another from 30 yards in the second half to cement the advantage for good.

Schmitt expected nothing less. He watched the tireless labor Igwebe poured into his summer workouts, as well as Curtis, who handled most of the dirty work rushing all night long. Senior RJ Newton, who’d been selected by Washington as a worthy successor to his favorite target, Max Moss, did not disappoint Friday either, catching the 23-yard touchdown pass that earned Spalding its lead for good.

Don Bosco graduated its starting quarterback in the spring and replaced him with a junior transfer, Deven Sisler, who found difficulty completing his pass attempts against Spalding’s treacherous defense — save for a 4-yard screen for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Ironmen’s projected strength was going to be its running backs, Logan James and Logan Bush, and Spalding knew that.

Its backs moved like wolves. Sophomore Sean Johnson attacked one ball for an interception, feeding another Cavaliers score early in the second quarter as Washington ran in for a 21-7 lead. Junior Jayden Shipps snapped up another pick shortly after. Recent Maryland commits Keyshawn and Keion Flowers regularly dragged Ironmen down short of their intended destinations, as did junior varsity call-up Justin Snell and Chesapeake transfer Delmar White. Another one of the linemen, sophomore Zach Philpott, gobbled Sisler up on one of his final drives for a sack.

“Coach [Tyrone Forby] just rolled 22 guys through tonight; the standard on that side is really high,” Schmitt said. “[The defense] gave up 48 points to that team last year, and I think there was a lot of redemption felt in that group tonight.”

Washington cemented Spalding’s path to victory, making it 28-7. Spalding’s offense seemingly spent all its magic, and the Ironmen fumbled around in their bag of tricks for far too long.

After a quarter and a half of famine, the visitors swapped in a different quarterback, Dylan Wrona, with five minutes left in the game. The freshman zipped his passes downfield, ultimately into the hands of his receiver, Jeremiah Alvarez, and Don Bosco had its first score — albeit too late to make a difference.

Yes, both Schmitt and his quarterback believe this win should elevate Spalding’s status on the national level, or at least begin that conversation. But when they wake up tomorrow, Washington feels adamant no one on the team will be thinking of beating Don Bosco. They’ll be focused on Concordia Prep.

They don’t want to be known as the team that won the MIAA A title. They want to be known as the team that doesn’t lose.

“We enjoyed that championship, but we don’t want to sit with it,” Washington said. “We had a chip on our shoulder going in this year. We’re ready to hit them in the mouth and not look back.”