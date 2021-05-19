Spalding boys lacrosse advances to first MIAA A Conference final with 9-8 win over Calvert Hall

Junior midfielder Michael Weisshaar scored three goals and dished off an assist to lift second-seeded Spalding past sixth-seeded Calvert Hall, 9-8, in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals Tuesday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Weisshaar came up big at crunch time by scoring two goals in less than a minute and a half to give the Cavaliers a two-goal lead. Senior attackman Mic Kelly scored his fifth goal of the game into an empty net to get the Cardinals within one with 1:01 remaining.
However, Trey Fleece won the ensuing faceoff and Spalding was able to salt away the remaining time to advance to the A Conference championship for the first time in program history.
Junior midfielder Nicholas Gutierrez scored two goals, while junior attackman Race Ripley added two assists for Spalding (12-3, 9-2 conference), which will meet fifth-seeded Boys’ Latin in Friday night’s final in Annapolis. Boys’ Latin upset top-seeded McDonogh in the other semifinal.
Junior attackman Ryan Schrier contributed a goal and assist for the Cavaliers, who had never won an MIAA A Conference playoff game until this year.
This story will be updated.