Archbishop Spalding football plays lights-out in 27-3 dispatch of Calvert Hall in an MIAA A Conference final rematch

Archbishop Spalding's Kaden Curtis runs the ball during the second half of a high school football game against Calvert Hall, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Severn. (Terrance Williams for the Capital) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Still riding high off a spectacular 47-yard pass play before the half, Aaron Igwebe returned the ball to the 35 to begin the third quarter — and the stadium lights flickered and went black. Moments later, Igwebe and quarterback Malik Washington got down dancing under the faint glow of the cellphone light constellation in the student section.

The Cavaliers had plenty of reason to celebrate and feel good, and not just because sudden blackouts are fun for teenagers. Spalding welcomed Calvert Hall, the team it beat in last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final Whittles Stadium and posted another lopsided victory, 27-3, by way of clever play decisions and a constantly-improving defense.

Even during the blackout, Spalding showed what makes this era of its program so special. While on the surface, Cavaliers turning their flashlights on teammates to show their moves might not seem relevant to the skill on the field, the chemistry in Washington twirling his teammates flowed right to Washington trusting Igwebe to run a play into open field, or Jameson Coffman to read his fake-out for a touchdown.

“You only get so many Friday nights in your life,” Washington said. “Lights out, we’re not playing, why not have fun? We’re still kids, and we want to ball at the end of the day.”

Washington conceded that lacrosse might’ve given Coffman the crafty footwork he displayed again Friday. The senior tight end, committed to UMBC lacrosse, became a magnet for whatever touchdown Spalding (4-1, 2-0) needed, from a 7-yard rush in the first quarter, to a 22-yard reception before halftime, to a 16-yard trick pass-play in the fourth to rejuvenate the offense and to cement the victory.

“He’s incredibly smart; we use him in so many spots and he’s really fun to coach,” Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt said, “because he gets it. He loves it and he wants more.”

Led by Jayden Shipps and Keyshawn Flowers, The Cavs defensive front chewed up the Cardinals’ simplistic rush game through the first quarter and well into the second. That’s what Spalding defense does, Flowers said, and what they drilled all week. Once Calvert Hall quarterback Mekhi Brown warmed up his arm, he pathed enough distance to move the chains — but not much else. There weren’t too many of Spalding’s starters that didn’t play a part in sacking Brown.

While the Cavaliers defense didn’t downgrade after suffering heavy graduation losses, the players that beat the Calvert Hall offense back Friday didn’t make the careless mistakes they slipped into a month ago. New starters settled into positions. Schmitt’s defensive staff has tinkered with moving players around until the picture of the puzzle started to fit. Performance in practice weighs heavily into Friday’s lineup.

The result is a defense that has held opponents to a combined 83 points, with a declining total week to week.

“We’re starting to come together now. The chemistry’s definitely hitting after these few weeks,” Flowers said.

Calvert Hall's Jaiden Davenport is tackled by a group of Archbishop Spalding defenders during the second half of Friday's game. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

No one would’ve been surprised that Flowers would play a key role in that shift after he committed to Maryland over the summer as a three-star linebacker. But the senior’s vitality was noticed both when he was absent for illness against McDonogh last Thursday and on Friday when he banished Calvert Hall’s penance for explosive plays to the abyss.

“You have Malik on one side of the ball and Keyshawn on the other, and we have two of the best players in the area, if not the best,” Schmitt said. “We move him everywhere, and you never know where he’s at. He’s the leader of that group that brings an edge. Our kids played great last week without him, but, he’s a difference-maker.”

Schmitt felt his offense didn’t hit its stride enough Friday, especially in a fruitless third quarter. But when it did, it was pure magic.

Early in the second quarter, Washington broke free from the pocket and deftly skirted around Cardinals, gliding 38 yards into the end-zone for Spalding’s second touchdown.

He set his favorite sophomore receiver up for the next big moment.

With 1:15 left before the half, Washington, standing behind his own 25, nodded for Igwebe to job to the left before the snap. Washington flipped the ball out to the sophomore who stiff-armed Cardinals’ Kyle Greene to the turf before running away.

Archbishop Spalding's Jameson Coffman scores a touchdown during the second half of Friday's game against Calvert Hall. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Down the left sideline, Igwebe carved an open path, unchallenged until he hit the 22-yard line on the other side. Amid the cheers, Washington shot a pass at Coffman, and Spalding secured a 21-3 lead into halftime.

“Whether it’s RJ [Newton], Igwebe, Jameson, it’s whoever’s feeling themselves that day,” Washington said. “You gotta feed the hot hand. I’m just gonna keep going back to him until they stop him.”

Post-blackout, Spalding’s offense slumped from tangos to turnovers.

“Next drive,” Coffman said. “I mean, you mess up one drive, it happens, it’s over. Move on to the next and work it.”

Washington and running back Kaden Curtis brought Spalding’s offense to the red zone in the fourth quarter. The quarterback wheeled back to the 18, cocked his elbow back and tipped his head up, to feign a long pass while Coffman streamed across the scrimmage. Washington popped the short pass, and the tight end bolted into the end zone.

Down 27-3 with just minutes left, Calvert Hall had little to gain, but it gained where it couldBrown scorched a 50-yard pass to Jaiden Davenport to place them at the 2 with seconds remaining.

Instead of taking a second field goal, the Cardinals went for it on their last play — and the Cavaliers defense buried them short.

“You just got to finish the game,” Washington said.