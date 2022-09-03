Young Archbishop Spalding football team shows skill and potential in 38-3 rout of Broadneck

Archbishop Spalding's Jayden Shipps breaks up a pass intended for Broadneck’s Eli Harris during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Sep 2, 2022, in Severn. (Terrance Williams for The Capital Gazette) (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

It was almost as if Archbishop Spalding didn’t really need to play all 48 minutes of their first home game to prove themselves. They did it in about 90 seconds.

What was a mature, well-executed Broadneck drive in the third quarter broke apart the moment Spalding junior Keyshawn Flowers swiped the ball from a Bruin’s hands at the 4-yard line. The next play, Spalding receiver Max Moss raced across an open field, almost skipping in joy with the 96-yard touchdown that cemented Spalding’s first win.

No other play exemplified better how Spalding dismantled a young Broadneck team on Friday night to earn its first home win, 38-3. With the victory, the Cavaliers pick up a sweep in the home-and-home arrangement the teams started in 2021.

Archbishop Spalding's Max Moss runs with the ball after making a catch during the first half of Friday's game against Broadneck. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

For a team that graduated 17 players currently at the Division I level, Spalding did not play like a young offense. Granted, with Moss and senior running back Hakim Simms catching and running, there was a bit of experience. But sophomore quarterback Malik Washington met each of them like the highly-recruited prospect he is.

“We’ve changed our identity a little bit,” Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt said. “The second half, the plan was to come out and bang at ‘em a little bit — and obviously we broke that big play.”

Spalding garnered scores in every way, from a passing touchdown to RJ Newton open things, to short-yard rushes in the fourth quarter.

Archbishop Spalding's Malik Washington throws the ball during the first half of Friday's game against Broadneck. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

And at the center of the operation was Washington, who went 16-for-22 for 126 yards, already looking like a veteran from the way he steered the ship.

“Malik’s a special player,” Schmitt said. “He’s a great leader, and with our receiver core, he’s got some great playmakers.”

But Spalding didn’t hog the best receivers on Friday. Very quickly, Broadneck quarterback Cam Catterton learned he could trust his receivers.

Spalding’s march to its opening touchdown consisted of pretty throws. Broadneck’s were made of pure grit, to the point where every time it seemed Catterton (21-for-34, 190 yards) was about to be swallowed whole by a ravenous Spalding defense, there was always a trusted receiver to meet him — Machi Evans or Eli Harris — making for 27- and 20-yard passes early.

But Spalding’s defense, young as it is, stood its ground, holding the Bruins at the 5-yard line to a field goal.

Archbishop Spalding's Hakim Simms runs the ball during the first half of Friday's game against Broadneck. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

“I thought they were really opportunistic, which is where we have to be,” Schmitt said of his defense. “We gave up 70 points last year; 48 in our first game. We’re gonna have to win a different way this year, we’re gonna have to score some points, and we have the people to do it.”

For a moment, it seemed Spalding had the edge on the ground, too. Simms powered through Bruins over and over to run in the second Cavaliers score for a 14-3 lead.

“Getting that tempo, I think we were really good at,” Washington said. “With the playmakers we have on the edge, it feels good, putting that drive together, five yards, two yards. Everybody getting a run, everybody getting excited until we punch it in the end zone.”

The plays that made Spalding look so pretty in the first quarter looked more rustic in the second. The Cavaliers suffered their first drive without a score — a kick sailing wide left — and their second died on a punt.

Broadneck's Eli Harris breaks a tackle from Archbishop Spalding's Trent Gillis during Friday's game. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

Just as Spalding’s defense sniffed out Broadneck’s weak spots by the end of the first, the Cavaliers offense also discovered it couldn’t slip up even a little bit anymore.

The Bruins were just as fresh. That much was evident as a ball self-kicked into the end zone gave Spalding another two points and a 16-3 lead at the end of the half.

“They answered it,” Schmitt said. “They were pressuring us; we were playing a bit soft, and I got pass-happy, which is not normal for me. But we challenged the O-line and they played really well in the second half.

Broadneck showed what it could become in the third quarter. The offense ate nearly eight minutes as it moved in calculated fashion downfield, boosted by a long pass by Catterton to secure a first down.

The Bruins perched on the 4-yard line, eager for their first touchdown. Then, the fumble . Out of a fray emerged a bunch of celebrating red figures, possession in hand.

“Seven [plus]-minute drive and zero points,” Harris said. “That was the game-changer moment.”

Spalding didn’t need to match Broadneck’s long drive. Washington wheeled into the backfield, spotted Moss. And once Moss spotted an opening, there was nothing but the breeze to meet him.

“I trust my QB. Been playing with him for a while,” Moss said. “I knew as soon as I got open, he was gonna put the ball where I [was]. After that, I was gonna be an athlete.”

Gavin Scruggs ran in another two hauls for the Cavaliers; a freshman, TJ Moultrie, dragged down his first interception as a punctuation mark.

“This team is a family. We all stay together,” Moss said. “We’ve really meshed together.”