Severna Park football scores early, often in 41-0 shutout win over Crofton

Severna Park football, seeking its first winning season since 2011, has high aspirations for this fall.
Two weeks in, they’re off to a promising start.
The Falcons soared to a 41-0 victory over Crofton in Severna Park on Friday night.
Falcons coach Michael Wright told his players he wanted them to hit 35 points. He got a little more than he asked for.
“I’m really pleased with what these guys have done,” the coach said, “how hard they’ve worked over the last two years – and how far we’ve come.”
Severna Park (2-0) picked up its second straight win after beating Meade on Sept. 3. It’s the Falcons’ first season with two back-to-back wins to start fall competition since 2006 – the year many of today’s players were born.
“Thinking about it gives me goose bumps,” junior running back LJ Cooper said. “Just to be on a winning team feels great.”
Both Cooper and junior quarterback Seamus Patenaude were two years old when Severna Park High last had a reason to celebrate an undefeated team in week two.
Two seasons ago, they didn’t know the feeling. Patenaude was a freshman on varsity; a freshman Cooper (15 for 85 yards on Friday) got pulled up at the end of the fall. The Falcons suffered a losing season.
Now, they see their success in the limited spring season coming to flower.
“It’s an amazing feeling. We’ve always been considered maybe not the best; everybody sees us as a lacrosse school, or a field hockey school,” Patenaude said. “But it’s really nice to get the football team on the map.”
Severna Park wasted little time setting the tone. Each time Patenaude handed off the ball, Cooper erupted past the line of scrimmage, gulping up significant yardage on every play.
The 5-foot-8 running back got Severna Park where they needed to be on that opening drive and then Patenaude brought them home, bodying through the Cardinals (0-2) defense to collect a one-yard touchdown. The extra point was good for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Patenaude feels fortunate to have a prolific rusher like Cooper on his side, especially when his passes didn’t land (1-for-9, 37 yards).
“It takes the pressure off of me, especially tonight – I wasn’t performing my best, and he helped carry the team,” the quarterback said, “literally, he carried dudes on his back.”
The Falcons had gained that first possession thanks to the quick thinking of 6-foot senior Caleb Sartlamacchia, who jumped on and recovered a Crofton fumble. Fumbles became a recurring theme as the sun dipped below the horizon and the game wore on.
After all, that’s how both of the Falcons’ first touchdowns were set up.
Even when Crofton seemed to gain some momentum — like on an interception near the red-zone by Le’Trell Bender — the Cardinals failed to put points on the board.
Falcons junior corner back Kevin Bredeck scooped up the third fumble recovery of the game by Severna Park and that set up the team’s second score. Cooper proceeded to barrel his way down the field, delivering his quarterback safely to scoring range again at the seven-yard line.
When Crofton’s defense failed to bring him down on a joint tackle, Patenaude popped out into open space to the left and skated into the end-zone with his second rushing touchdown of the night. Florida-bound Trey Smack’s kick flew between the goalposts and the Falcons jumped to a 14-0 lead.
Plays like that exemplified how flexible Severna Park’s offense was on Friday.
“There were quite a few times Seamus and the offensive line would actually change the play in the middle of the field,” Wright said. “We would see them loading up – they had a really good explosive linebacker [Abraham Sani] – we would see how he’d tip, which way he’s going, and change the play to the opposite side.
“…Being able to adjust on the fly is really something we’re good at.”
But the night’s fun was still brewing for the home team.
The second-quarter clock hit six seconds left, and Crofton could’ve let it empty out to halftime. Instead, the Cardinals called timeout and let quarterback Sam Dominguez throw a long pass to end the quarter.
The attempt, though, went right into the waiting hands of Severna Park senior Ashton Ferrer-White.
The Falcons’ cornerback collected the interception and easily raced 55 yards between his starting spot and the end zone for the team’s third touchdown.
Patenaude admires his defense – even when others might think them undersized, he said, they’re always the strongest part of this team year after year.
“Not giving up a first down the entire game was electric for us,” Patenaude said.
Down 21-0 heading into the second half, Crofton wasn’t bound for relief.
Cooper hustled from midfield to the end zone to finally get to stamp his name in the scorebook with a touchdown. Next drive, Crofton fumbled a punt and, a few plays later, Cooper scored his second touchdown of the night from three yards out to make it 35-0.
Patenaude’s first completion didn’t come until the fourth quarter, but his first connection was as good as it gets. From his own 43-yard line, he tossed a towering pass to receiver Colton Adams, who caught it around the 20 and ran it in for another score to create the final 41-point margin of victory.
“Tell every team out there: we’re coming for them,” Cooper said.