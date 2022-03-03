‘I know I can beat anybody’: Southern seniors Justin Knapp, Drew Ruel aiming to become latest Bulldogs state wrestling champions

Seniors Justin Knapp and Drew Ruel are looking to join the conversation of elite wrestling state champions at Southern High when they compete at the Class 2A/1A state tournament this weekend.
Those two Bulldogs seniors hope to add their names to the list of state champs who are recognized on a board that hangs in the wrestling room at the Harwood school.
Southern has produced seven state champs — Tyrone Neal Sr., Chuck Rollings (189, 1989), Larry Bozzella (140, 1990), Jason Braithwait (152, 1991), Tyrone Neal Jr., Trumain Graves (171, 1995) and Nick Ally (103, 1997) — and the duo aims to be next.
The smallest public school wrestling program in Anne Arundel County has produced its share of outstanding wrestlers. The elder Neal was Southern’s first state champ, capturing the 145-pound crown in 1970 and 1971. He became an Atlantic Coast Conference champion at Maryland and was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.
The younger Neal claimed three state titles from 1994 through 1996 before wrestling at Navy, where he set the single-season school record for wins by a plebe with 37 in 1998-99.
Knapp, who wrestles at 126 pounds, is seeking to place at the state championship for the third time after finishing fifth as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore. He earned his 100th victory by capturing the county championship two weeks ago, then picked up Nos. 101 and 102 on the way to winning the Class 2A West Region title.
Knapp boasts a 26-1 record with his lone loss came by injury default after he tweaked a surgically repaired shoulder while winning 5-0. Knapp believes he has a great shot at securing a state championship.
“Based off my wins and losses, I feel that I am one of the most dominant wrestlers Southern has ever had,” Knapp said. “I’m a two-time state placer already, a two-time county champ and two-time regional champ. I feel like if we had another season, I’d probably have the most wins at Southern, for sure.”
Alex Rounceville holds the school’s career record with 137 victories.
Knapp has been a staple for Southern coach Jeff Schrumm over the past three years and the mentor feels that given an entire season, including tournaments, Knapp could have 30-35 more wins on his resume.
“COVID certainly took a lot away from Justin. He could’ve been a four-time state place winner,” Schrumm said. “Accomplishment-wise, he’s one of the best I’ve had. He has so much talent and so much ability and applies it. He’s a kid that definitely puts forth the effort and uses all the God-given talent he has.”
Knapp has his eye on the final prize and admitted going into regionals: “I was there to win only.” His mentality is the same entering the state tournament, which begins Friday at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.
“I’m winning. That’s going to be the mindset. I know I can beat anybody in the state, so I just have to do it,” said Knapp, who will likely have to beat South Carroll’s state champion Michael Pizzuto, who is 36-0 this season and 95-0 in his high school career, in the quarterfinals.
Ruel, who competes at 145 pounds, is also a four-year varsity wrestler and has been another key cog to the Bulldogs program. Ruel enters the state tournament with a 26-3 record with his losses coming against Chesapeake’s Chase Listorti in the regular season and finals of the county championship as well as to Manchester Valley’s Travis Green in the regional final.
Ruel and Knapp frequently spar with each other and the former feels training with such a talented teammate has improved his wrestling skills.
“Justin makes me work on a lot of different things whenever I wrestle him. He seems to know everything I’m doing,” said Ruel, who enters the state tournament with 98 career wins.
“I’ve wrestled with him for four years and have to switch it up against him. He’s so quick and any mistakes I make he really capitalizes on them. He’s the hardest person to wrestle. He wants a state title and I can tell.”
The 100-win plateau isn’t on Ruel’s mind. He simply wants his hand raised at the end of the state tournament.
“The one big win that really matters is at the end of the day,” Ruel said. “I’m just going to go out there and have some fun and show off the hard work that I’ve put in these past four years.”
Regardless of the outcome Saturday for the two Bulldogs, Schrumm has enjoyed their presence and hard work over the past four years.
“Getting both of them in at the same time is obviously a huge added bonus. They make everyone around them better. They were just a huge addition to this program,” said Schrumm, who has never sat in the corner for a state champion during his head coaching tenure.
“They both have a great work ethic, so that helps the younger kids learn. They look up to them and watch them, to see how they do things. They are great role models in that regard, both on and off the mat.”