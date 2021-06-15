Southern girls lacrosse is blazing through an unusual postseason — and having fun

Blink, and you might’ve missed Southern’s crusade through the Class 1A tournament.
The fourth-seeded Bulldogs played only their second game of the playoffs on Monday as they crushed No. 5 Sparrows Point 15-1, thus advancing to Wednesday’s state semifinal at top-seeded Fallston.
“We’re a small school — we have less than 1,000 kids — and I have less than 30 girls between JV and varsity. Everyone’s had to step up,” Southern coach Cortney Yeatman said. “Nobody could hide, everyone was important. It’s been really awesome to get here with them.”
Both of the Bulldogs’ victories have been blowouts. Southern bounced CMIT North 17-1 in the region final last week. The 1A, thus far, has been like sinking relieved feet in the cool sand after trudging through hot coals.
“We’re a 1A school and we play all 4A teams, but playing Broadneck, Severna Park, South River, Arundel has prepped us for this,” Yeatman said. “It’s awesome. We looked so good today.”
That trial by fire regular season not only prepared the Bulldogs for the 1A, but the next level, too.
“I think it just gets us into the mindset of working hard and knowing we have something to work for, for college,” said goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle, bound for Division I powerhouse Florida. “It makes us push our team even harder, too; makes us be better teammates.”
The more spread-out playoff schedule allows, at least, for much more practice time. The Bulldogs have made it fun, even hosting a “country” themed practice and also staging an Olympics-style competition. It’s brought them closer and, well, not many teams would turn down an uptick in chemistry so close to the state final. The close-knit friends spend the week motivating one another.
“Knowing we have a game coming up in a week or so, it’s something to look forward to,” said senior Erin Gulden, who led Southern with six goals, “that keeps us motivated. We push all week knowing we have that game.’
The postseason has brought challenges teams wouldn’t necessarily face in a normal year. Playing into mid-June in Maryland is not for the light-hearted, as temperatures of 80 to 90 degrees for fans in the stands register much, much hotter down on an artificial turf field. Though the Bulldogs earned a running game clock just before the end of the first half, they stopped the clock in the second not for goals, but for water.
And for Southern, the competition only heats up from here.
“We’re small, don’t have a lot of legs. Everybody that played today is going to be playing the same game on Wednesday. Lots of monitoring with them, checking in, making sure they’re drinking water,” Yeatman said. “Tomorrow will be more of a walk-through day [because of the heat]. It’s just making sure they know this is so short-term, we just got to push through it. In two days, we could be at states.”
For most of the first half, you might as well have fielded just two players within 10 yards of goal.
Sierra Suplee and Gulden acted like the best friends they were, combining for eight of Southern’s goals in the lopsided first half. Suplee, who had 36 points heading into the playoffs, mostly aided her fellow senior on her ventures; Gulden, a Division I East Carolina commit, struck all of her six goals in the first 25 minutes.
“They’ve been playing together for a long time. They do this in practice all day long,” Yeatman said. “It’s pretty cool to see how they can find each other so quickly. It’s something pretty special.”
As the two attackers unleashed their onslaught on one end, the Southern defense quelled any potential Sparrows Point uprisings on the other.
Defenders smothered Pointers sticks: draw controls resulted in turnovers and, if there were shots, they mostly flung wide. The few attempts that fired on goal got sucked down into the abyss that was Finnelle, who had five saves in the first half.
“It’s a little bit of a relief knowing she’s handling her own,” Gulden said. “She’s the core of our defense back there, helping everyone, talking to everyone.”
Watching the maturity with which Finnelle plays now, Yeatman can already see the high-level college player she’ll be.
“She is absolutely incredible. The time she puts into her position, her skill is like an adult would be,” Yeatman said. “She’s kept us in a lot of games, a lot of tight ones — a lot of games that would be worse if they weren’t.”
After Gulden and Suplee set the table, junior Lyndsey Miller came down to dinner. The midfielder swarmed the net twice and stung two goals, veering the Bulldogs ever closer to a running clock.
Then, Suplee and Gulden got back to work, clearing the plates, so to speak, as their twin goals gave Southern a 10-0 lead at the half.
GOALS: So: Erin Gulden (6), Lyndsey Miller (5), Sierra Suplee (2), Caroline Sturgell (1), Emmie Mudd (1); SP: Ramsey Coffman (1)