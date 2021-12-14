Experience wins out as Southern boys basketball beats Northeast, 75-65

Northeast boys basketball drew up defensive game plans with senior Larry Bulluck II’s name all over it.
They didn’t know about Chris Thomas.
Even when the Eagles successfully chased their main target off the floor with two fouls, the young team just couldn’t adjust to the senior Thomas firing bucket after bucket from the perimeter for Southern on Monday evening.
The more experienced Bulldogs handled the Eagles 75-65 in the end, relying ultimately on its senior leadership on the floor.
Thomas put Southern (3-1) on his back in the half-quarter Bulluck couldn’t with a team-high 20 points and five made 3-pointers.
Thomas, a three-sport athlete, didn’t get to use most of the pandemic to practice hoops with an AAU team. But that didn’t show in his performance against Northeast.
“Today was one of the better days I had from the perimeter,” Thomas said with a grin, “but that’s how I should be shooting the rest of the year.”
Watching from the sidelines didn’t feel painful to Bulluck, who netted 18 points. If anything, it felt like relief.
“Coming off the floor early, it felt good that I could put trust in my guys,” Bulluck said. “Being able to see them play comfortably without me is a big thing. I’m proud of them to be able stay in control while I was out.”
Though everyone suffered when the pandemic wiped out the 2020-21 season, the Eagles felt it deeply, graduating 11 — many of whom brought Northeast to the state semifinals in 2020. Even the long bus ride from Pasadena to Harwood got in their heads.
That showed almost immediately.
The senior-stocked Bulldogs ran easily on the transition, battled off Eagles in the paint, drew fouls and even scored from beyond the arc to race out to an 8-0 advantage.
Bulluck remembers his sophomore year, when they were the young ones. They threw away games, he said, they could’ve won.
“With veterans, we can play smarter basketball,” Bulluck said. “…We take care of the ball and close out games.”
Though Southern fell short in boxing out Northeast on rebounds, the Eagles peppered useless shots at the net. Their only point of the first four minutes came from sophomore Nassim Kurban at the free throw line.
“Class is in session right now,” Northeast coach Roger O’Dea said. “I know we’re young. We put a plan together and we’ll roll with it. It’s growing pains. We’ll learn from it.”
But Northeast did succeed on one front: it got Bulluck off the court early with two fouls pinned on him.
He wasn’t the only Bulldog to fall into first quarter foul trouble either; after pounding a deep jumper, officials slapped Joell Simmons with two fouls — which was then followed by a tech foul on Southern.
Thomas mostly gripped the wheel with both hands, padding Southern’s score along with a few others in the meantime.
“It’s nothing that we don’t do in practice. We do drills like that, so we were prepared,” Thomas said.
Focusing so heavily on Bulluck ended up backfiring on Northeast, O’Dea said. The Eagles had yet to play a team with a target to neutralize.
“They didn’t realize we had other kids who could play on our team as well,” Southern coach Will Maynard said. “…They were double-teaming Larry and leaving guys wide open for layups. All due respect, but they played into our hands.”
Southern led 17-8 by the end of the first quarter.
But if there was any question what an impact Bulluck made on the court, the senior soon answered it as he and Thomas carved a sizable cushion yet again come second quarter. The lead grew to 41-27.
When Southern recaptured its ability to rebound in the second half, it had a little easier time maintaining control. The Bulldogs discussed “getting down and dirty” at halftime and pulling off putbacks as they couldn’t before.
“We were playing bad defense. We were playing touchy, picking up fouls like I did,” Bulluck said. “We just said stay solid.”
A good thing too, as Northeast flexed its ability in the transition. Second-, third- and even fourth-chance baskets helped neutralize the effect of the likes of Northeast senior Mkaijaye Butler ringing in points after points.
How else could Thomas respond to Northeast sophomore Jadyss Fifer’s quarter-ending triple — making the score 56-43 — but with two of his own to open the fourth?
That and Bulluck pulling opportunities at the free throw line buoyed Southern’s head firmly above water against multiple 3-pointers from Kurban.
“We need to finish better. We were up by 21 with five minutes to go and let them cut it to seven,” Maynard said. “We can’t do that.”