Emmie Mudd scores 6 as Southern girls lacrosse silences doubters with 14-5 rout of North County

Southern's Lia Huggins, right, tries to elude defensive pressure from North County's Alyssa Yost during girls lacrosse game at Southern High School on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Any doubts Southern girls lacrosse might’ve had about what graduation loses would mean for its offense melted down by halftime and sunk into the earth by the final whistle.

Coach Cortney Yeatman beamed as her Bulldogs, a mix of returning juniors and seniors and first-year varsity hopefuls, walked away with a blowout over North County, 14-5, on Anne Arundel County’s spring season opening day.

“We looked amazing,” Yeatman said. “We looked like we’d been playing together for a long time.”

Graduation turnover can spell doom for a small school like Southern. The Bulldogs typically always carry a handful of talented players, but brewing team chemistry year to year with the smallest pool in the county to pick from is tough.

But offseason and preseason work paid off — that, and a crop of talented players who competed together for years on the recreational side. Junior Emmie Mudd proved just how ready she was to step into the sun scoring six goals, three in each half.

But, she didn’t have to shoulder anything alone. Most of the Bulldog goals had seniors Lia Huggins’ or Jordan Wheeler’s stamp on them. The latter pulled many of Southern’s 14 draw controls and helping secure 50-50 ground balls.

Southern's Emmie Mudd, left, looks to pressure North County's Madison Pitt into a turnover during Tuesday's game. Mudd scored six goals in the Bulldogs' win. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Add three assists from Grace Nash, who’d never played a varsity game until Tuesday, as well as eight saves by Abby Wallis, who’d taken over the starting goalkeeping role in her first varsity game.

“You could really tell that the girls put in so much work before this game,” Mudd said.

North County was no pushover, carrying a 16-5 record last spring and now led by seniors that led them there. And yet, the Bulldogs bundled them up in their game plan for almost 20 minutes.

The field was soon caked in Mudd, as Emmie converted three of Southern’s draw controls into goals, followed by Huggins with two and Ashylnn Deans and Wheeler splitting a pair.

“Everything in our practice has to be live. We’re doing drills 100 miles per hour,” Yeatman said. “We’re lucky to have strong, aggressive people in the circle and that really helped us today.”

Southern keeper Abby Wallis makes a save on a shot by a North County opponent during Tuesday's game. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

But in a flash, the Knights got back in it. Sparked by senior Alyssa Yost’s strike with a little under four minutes left half, North County closed the gap to 7-3.

But when North County’s instant second-half attack landed in Wallis’ clutches, hopes of a rally expired.

Wallis’ stop led Southern’s resurgence, which did not surprise Yeatman. After all, the junior, the only varsity goalkeeper, had already become such a leader to her JV counterparts.

“She spends every practice asking what she can do to get better,” Yeatman said. “We practice a lot on clearing, and I saw a lot of quick clears for her. She’s worked on making her hands faster, getting the ball out faster, and I saw that today.”

The Bulldogs did not concern themselves with the possibility they’d be on the defensive this half. At the halftime break, Southern emphasized patience, with the ball, on offense, and scanning until the right opportunity arrived.

“I told them as long as we’re keeping the ball safe or trying new things, and if offense is taking two, three minutes before making a goal, as long as it ends in a goal, we’re good,” Yeatman said.

Southern's Ashlynn Deans gets in position to put a shot past North County keeper Jaclyn Bange during Tuesday's game. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Southern poured insurance in, with Mudd, Wheeler, Deans and Huggins all chipping in. The confidence that they carried from the first half hummed around them.

“We went out there with our heads up and took care of the ball,” Mudd said.

By the time Yost and North County put their efforts on the scoreboard again, the Knights were behind 11-4.

Mudd, a Mount St. Mary’s commit, slashed in another two goals, including one sharply struck from the corner for a 13-4 lead a little under midway through the half. Less than two minutes later, when Nash’s free position dribbled on the ground, Mudd scooped it up and cemented a double-digit advantage.

Southern 14, North County 5

SO: Emmie Mudd (6), Lia Huggins (3), Jordan Wheeler (2) Ashlynn Deans (2)

NC: Alyssa Yost (2), Sydney Bolinger (1), Natalia Cosentino (1)