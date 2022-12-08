South River wrestling earns 11 wins, seven pins in 64-12 road win over Westminster

For the South River Seahawks, the drive to Carroll County was a long one. The Seahawks, made sure it was a worthwhile one, though, using a series of pins in the lower and middle weights to defeat the host Westminster Owls, 64-12, on Wednesday night.

All total, the Seahawks won 11 of the 14 weight classes, seven by pins.

“I thought our effort was good, but we made a lot of young mistakes. A lot of little things that, with experience will take care of themselves, but we don’t have that luxury right now,” said South River coach John Klessinger, who led the Seahawks to the Class 4A dual meet state title last season, but lost a lot to graduation. “I’m pretty encouraged by what I see. We just have to keep learning and keep getting better. I think we’ll be a better team at the end of the year than we are now.”

South River (3-0) started the match strong when Ismael Tamayo pinned Braden Vacca 3 minutes, 38 seconds into the opening 160-pound match. The Seahawks also got a pin from Brent Phillips at 182 just 1:12 in to the match to run the lead to 12-3. After forfeits at 182 and 195, Westminster (0-1) recorded a win when Randy Green pinned Antonio Strong in the heavyweight match, but South River maintained a commanding 24-9 lead.

The Seahawks really turned up the intensity once the lineup shifted to the lower weights. After South River’s Trent Shipley won by forfeit at 106, the Seahawks got pins from Cole Peeples (113 pounds), Alex Sekotnicki (120), John Titow (126) and Ben Ford, none longer than a 1:06 into the bout to forge a 54-9 lead and put the match away.

The best match of the night came at 170. Westminster’s Gavin Teitelbaum came back from two blood time stoppages to rally and defeat Zack Glieneke, 8-7. Teitelbaum trailed most of the match before rallying with about 30 seconds left.

“The stoppages actually helped me,” Teitelbaum said. “It gave me time to talk to my coaches about strategy. I figured I was tied entering the final minute or so, so I knew I needed to turn it on.”

The last match at 152 pitted two state qualifiers against each other in South River’s Sam Ditmars and Westminster’s Ryder Eckenbarger. Sam Ditmars got an early scare from Eckenbarger before rallying and nearly pinning him in a 16-2 win.

“I started a little timid, thinking I may not be as strong as I was,” Ditmars said. “I stayed in there, and he started making a few mistakes. As soon as I saw that, I started feeling a little more comfortable.”

The loss was the first as a varsity coach for Westminster’s Garret Vandervalk, who was an assistant last year. Still, he was pleased with what he saw.

“That’s a really good team that South River has,” Vandervalk said. “Our guys fought super tough all night. There’s a lot of positions that we need to work on for the future, and we’re going to clean those up. Overall, that worked very hard and I was pleased with our effort.”

South River 64, Westminster 12

160 – Tamayo (SR) p Vacca, 3:38; 170 – Teitelbaum (WST) d Glieneke, 8-7; 182 – Phillips (SR) p Hollenbeck, 1:12; 195 – Ritter (SR) won by forfeit. 220 – Healy (SR) won by forfeit. Hvy: Green (WST) p Strong, 5:19. 106 – Shipley (SR) won by forfeit; 113 – Peeples (SR) p Warnick, :53; 120 – 120 – Sekotniki (SR) p Hulme, :55; 126 – Titow (SR) p. Arnsmeyer, 1:06; 132 - Ford (SR) p Weddle, :36; 138 – Vincent (WST) d Potter, 7-4; 145 – Travis (SR) p Cedero, 3:40; 152 – Pitmars (SR) maj dec Eckenburger, 16-2.