South River boys lacrosse shows maturity in holding on for 10-7 win against rival Southern

South River’s Brett Cotton moves the ball around the Southern goal as Luke McCoy defends against him in the first quarter. The visiting South River Seahawks played the Southern Bulldogs in boys high school lacrosse, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Some teams grow up over a whole season, or players over a career. While there’s plenty of improvement left for South River, coach Colin Campbell saw some of his Seahawks grow up in just 48 minutes.

When rival Southern threatened the Seahawks’ lead early in the fourth quarter, both young and veteran Seahawks stared slipping momentum in the face and refused to blink. Two goals in the last frame shut down the Bulldogs for good, delivering South River the 10-7 victory under a downpour in Harwood on Friday.

Advertisement

Henry Sykes, one of the seniors anchoring South River’s mix of excited inexperience and seasoned determinedness, led with four goals. He loved how his team responded.

“As a young team, this week’s wins gave us great confidence boost,” the senior captain and midfielder said. “We proved we play hard until the end.”

Advertisement

Sophomore Trevor Phipps embodied that speedy maturity and unrelenting endurance. Southern still kindled hope down 9-7 with about two minutes left. But Phipps ended the Bulldogs’ comeback hopes.

“I mean, that last ride, we’ve been talking to our guys about the ride, about reacting so they’re not going to be in the same place every time,” Campbell said. “And that’s what sealed the game. That’s exactly what we needed.”

The two teams met on the rain-soaked turf the same as any rivals — knocking bodies to the ground.

South River (2-0) jumped out 2-0 on a man-advantage, only only for an opposing man-up to grant Southern the edge. Senior Carter Moon favored an angled look at his target, firing two cannon shots to give his Bulldogs a 3-2 lead after the first quarter.

But just as Southern seemed to conquer the momentum, the Seahawks shoved them off the hill.

South River made good on its possessions where the Bulldogs did not. Phipps and Sykes teamed up for three consecutive goals for a 5-3 South River lead.

Goalkeeper Conner Campbell made sure to preserve it when everyone before him couldn’t with big saves late in the first half.

Trading goals with Southern to open the second half did little to divert South River’s path. Sykes put away another goal, as did Caden Travis. South River settled into its dominance like a conqueror on a throne.

Advertisement

South River took nearly every faceoff of the third quarter, deploying sophomore Andrew Patterson and junior James Kavney, who’d just returned from injury. The two offer different options their coach said, which is a blessing when it comes to keeping the other teams on their toes.

That is, Campbell said, when they’re both on their game.

“But they’re both hot right now,” Campbell said. “When they tilt the field, it makes a huge difference.”

The Bulldogs needed to press harder against the Seahawks defense. If they could clear, they could give themselves real opportunities.

Southern attack Jordan Fanzo flashed one goal to get within 8-5. Then, after clearing well across the midfield, Fanzo found senior James Raymond careening towards the net, who then whipped a goal for an 8-6 deficit at third quarter’s end.

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

For Southern, that wasn’t quite close enough. Moon carried the product of a won Bulldog faceoff to fruition, cutting South River’s margin to just 8-7 with six minutes remaining.

But the Seahawks’ strength is its defense. As long as they kept level heads, Sykes said, they could focus on the rest.

“Our defense locked down. We had a strong team ride,” Sykes said, “and took smart shots.”

In their most comfortable position, man-up, South River lashed as many shots as the depleted Southern defense would allow them until Sykes’ landed one for 9-7 lead.

That’s when Campbell truly saw his team age up. Bad decisions ceased and the evolution unfolded.

“They were able to police themselves, get back in,” Campbell said, “and do what we’re supposed to do.”

Advertisement

Goals: SR: Henry Sykes 4, Trevor Phipps 2, Jack Laye 1, Brett Cotton 1, Caden Travis 1, Ben Adams 1. SO: Carter Moon 3, Charlie Haley 2, Jordan Fanzo, 1, James Raymond 1