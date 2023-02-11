South River wrestling deploys lessons learned to win Class 4A state semifinal over Sherwood, 51-23

Second-seeded South River punched its pass to the Class 4A state dual final somewhat quietly and obviously. After two forfeits along with a few pins, third-seeded Sherwood was mathmatically out of the picture before an official’s hand touched the mat for the last time in a 51-23 Seahawks win.

But the reason the Seahawks could even revel after Saturday’s first match at North Point — the reason they moved on to face No. 4 Urbana in the final — was because of what occurred two days ago.

When the Seahawks upset region top-seed Broadneck in an emotion-struck regional final, it finally proved to them that they were, in fact, good. Coach John Klessinger and his staff had tried to hammer that message home to their younger flock all season, that they truly were good enough to compete at the state level if they could just wrestle fully to the end.

But Klessinger often felt the message fell flat without tangible evidence. Beating Broadneck, the coach said, finally changed that.

“That Broadneck matched showed us that we could do it,” said junior Zach Glienke, who won by decision at 160 pounds. “That we have the heart and drive to do it.”

The Seahawks didn’t coast to triumph. There was still plenty of sweat to shed before South River hit its final stride.

With a 6-6 tie on the scoreboard, Sam Ditmars (152) was a gymnast on Connor Flickenger’s back. The Naval Academy-bound senior constantly shifted his limbs around the wriggling Warrior, establishing his superior strength to hold him down while looking for the right angle to pin.

Flickenger avoided a pin, but the tide turned on the 4-1 decision.

“Sam always goes out there and does what he’s supposed to do. That kid was tough; one of the tougher kids,” Klessinger said. “But the big one was Zach Glienke.”

Glienke nearly lost control. All match long, the Seahawks 160-pounder kept Sherwood’s Walker Smith bound beneath him. But all he had to show for it was a 2-0 lead. That all nearly collapsed as midway through the third period, Smith slipped out, twisting Glienke, trying to pull the reversal and tie.

The Seahawk wouldn’t surrender.

“I had to go out there and win for my teammates,” Glienke said. “We’ve been working hard all year, every single day in the room, and I just wanted to do it for them more than myself.”

Glienke battled from the Warrior’s grasp and, at the final moments, flipped atop him, earning the 5-0 victory.

“That kid had a real big record,” Klessinger said of Smith. “That was a good win for him, a good win for us.”

The Seahawks expended all of its energy for those three-point victories. Brent Phillips wanted to boost the score along a little quicker.

The 170-pounder leveled with his foe through a period until he made his move. Phillips launched at Dean Bodjona curling him under and wrapping his arm around his head. Bodjona rose with one last gasp and Phillips pressed his head down in defeat, earning the South River pin.

It was a necessity to hold onto momentum. Sherwood appeared in the rearview mirror again after scoring a pin to get within 18-12.

Aidan Healey wouldn’t allow them any closer. He scored a decision with at 195 to keep momentum with the Seahawks.

All the while, the Seahawks on the sidelines never fell silent, from the eldest coach to the youngest member. Whether offering cheers or advice, no Seahawk hit the mat without encouragement bolstering them throughout.

“They’re very team-oriented, which we’re grateful to have that,” Klessinger said. “We don’t have any individuals. If you’re going to win dual meets, that’s what you want.”

Busayo Balogun and Trent Shipley picked up forfeits at 220 and 106, while 113-pound Alex Szkotnicki buried her opponent in the far portion of the circle to post another six points.

“It was a good match. Our kids were up for it,” Klessinger said. “Let’s see what we can do next.”

South River 49, Sherwood 23

138: Vasilli Siarkas (SW) pinned Bryce Potter (SR), 2:34; 6-0

145: Ismael Tamayo (SR) pinned Johann Rojas (SW), :39; 6-6

152: Sam Ditmars (SR) dec. Connor Flickenger (SW), 4-1; 9-6

160: Zach Glienke (SR) dec. Walker Smith (SW), 5-0; 12-6

170: Brent Phillips (SR) pinned Dean Bodjona (SW), 3:46; 18-6

180: AJ Lopez (SW) pinned Christian Erazo (SR), 4:23; 18-12

195: Aidan Healey (SR) dec. Sam Dickey (SW), 3-0; 21-12

220: Busayo Balogun win by fft., 27-12

285: Jaylen Mahoney (SW) pinned Antonio Strong, 1:23; 27-18

106: Trent Shipley (SR) win by fft., 33-18

113: Alex Szkotnicki (SR) pinned Santiago Montenegro (SW), 1:15; 39-18

120: Jace Munoz (SW) tech. fall Cole Peeples (SR), 15-0; 39-23

126: John Titow (SR) pinned JJ Andrews (SW), 2:47; 45-23

132: Ben Ford (SR) pinned Aiden Nuekam (SW), 1:49; 51-23