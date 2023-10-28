Unyielding defense gives South River boys soccer 1-0 upset win over unbeaten Severna Park in region semifinal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

South Rivers Sean Ciminelli(16) prepares to head the ball against Severna Park's Liam Kinslow in the Class 3A East Region I semifinals at Severna Park High School on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. South River won 1-0. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Over the past two years, the South River boys soccer team has suffered just five losses — four of which came against Severna Park.

Earlier this year, the Falcons carried the win on a Seahawks own-goal and a freak corner shot into the net. The latest win came one week ago. After a 2-2 deadlock into double overtime, the Falcons got past on a penalty kick goal — perhaps the most unfortunate way to lose.

Knowing this, South River did not approach Saturday’s Class 3A East I region semifinal by drafting up some crafty new game plans to fool the Falcons. In fact, the Seahawks didn’t change a single thing.

“It just wasn’t going to happen today,” said defender Jack Brusse, who’s lost to Severna Park six times. “Nothing was getting in the middle of us today.”

That single choice, to trust in an unyielding and passionate defense, brought down the unbeaten county champions, last year’s Class 4A state runner-ups, without a word from its offense, 1-0. That finish, cemented by Magnus Schauermann’s goal early in the second half, earns the Seahawks a trip to the 3A East Region I final next Tuesday at J.M. Bennett.

A renewed and fierce hope ripped through South River coach Marlyn Argueta when the result hit him, and the minute he reached his team, he screamed: “Today, we start our run to states!”

“We play our style. We win with it, we lose with it,” Argueta said. “And we knew our style was hard for them to keep up with us. It showed last week and it showed in the first game. These are two of the top teams in the state, and we’re lucky today that we finally got one on them.”

Shutting out quality teams happened often for South River this year, from Glen Burnie to Meade to Broadneck, up to Arundel in Wednesday’s region quarterfinal.

“We’ve shut out good teams,” Argueta said. “That defense has been solid all year, and we’ve just been unlucky against Severna Park. Today, they focused the entire game from start to finish and gave us one of their best performances all year.”

Typically undeterrable figures like midfielder Andrew Campbell, one of the most lethal scorers in Maryland, disappeared on the field thanks to defenders like junior Lucas Gardeniers, who made the switch to the back line this fall.

South River’s Tillman Johnson, center, celebrates with teammates Daniel Rodriguez (24), from left, Lucas Gardeniers (25) and Bryan Wise (29) after winning their Class 3A East Region I semifinal over Severna Park. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

The Falcons’ best chance at last-minute salvation came on a corner kick. It headed straight for a pack of Severna Park’s best shooters but was met by Gardeniers’ head instead. As the ball flew back to midfield, Gardeniers sprang up with all the joy rushing through him and let out a primal scream.

“He is locking everything down,” Schauermann said. “That was crucial. It really saved us.”

While the Seahawks offense took time to boot up, the tenacity of its defense came immediately.

Severna Park Senior Jeffrey Chukwu led each charge down to South River keeper Logan Lainhart and his defense, and each time, a Seahawk picked the ball away before it became truly dangerous.

The more Severna Park shots crash-landed, the more energized South River became. The belief that they could actually beat this unbeatable team grew in strength, Argueta said, and its offense stepped in.

By the time the halftime buzzer called, the Seahawks’ attacking front had peppered keeper Matt Schisler with so many shots the good one seemed inevitable.

“Intensity was a really big factor in the field today,” Schauermann said. “Technical skills only bring you so far. If you’re not playing with your heart, it’s futile.”

Seven minutes into the second half, Seahawks midfielder Hunter Marsden launched a corner kick to the fray. Gardeniers leapt, heading the ball toward the left sideline with South River’s Sean Cimenlli and Severna Park’s Dimitri Bordone hot on its path. Ciminelli reached it first, wrapped around the corner and ditched it to an open patch of turf.

South River’s Magnus Schauermann, front, celebrates with Sean Ciminelli after scoring against Severna Park. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

At first, no one met it as every head turned. And then, there was Marsden and Schauermann alone. One met the other and Schauermann met the strings in the back of the net.

The Seahawks knew full well Severna Park could reply in an instant. They knew as much last Saturday when their opening goal was met by two from the Falcons within minutes.

But the Seahawks gave every fiber of their beings for the next 33 minutes and change to stop it. Many times, capable Falcons threatened the fragile one-goal lead. Just as often, South River’s shooters unleashed on Schisler and his defense, too, to no avail.

But even without an insurance goal to protect them, the Seahawks laid out every possible minute. Every near-goal of Severna Park’s was not ended by mistake, but by a Seahawk head, body or foot.

And that’s the kind of performance that has South River looking to mid-November and Loyola University’s field now.

“Severna Park beat us last year and made it to the state final,” Argueta said. “I expect the same from my team.”