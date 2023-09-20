Severna Park boys soccer hands South River its first loss of the season, 2-0: ‘I knew our defense would lock it down’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s a credit to the South River defense that Severna Park boys soccer needed two freak moments to earn the win.

“Such is the game, right?” Falcons coach Ryan Parisi said.

Neither side could really claim dominance when the Falcons’ 2-0 final was delivered via a South River own-goal and an inbound corner that went right into the net, but the result flooded goalkeeper Max Schisler with confidence.

He and his Falcons (4-0-1) recognized how hungry South River would be to avenge its only loss of 2022 — a Class 4A East Region II final defeat — and the kind of impact defeating the Seahawks would have on his team. It was the first loss for South River (4-1) this season.

“It means a lot to go out there and put on a show for our school,” Schisler said. “South River has always been competition and a close game for us, but this year, we have a great group of guys that can get the job done. It’s great for our chemistry.”

Severna Park’s forwards pressured for the first 20 minutes with few interruptions from their counterparts. The Seahawks defenders held strong — until they gifted Severna Park its icebreaker.

With the own-goal on the board, the Seahawks hurried to the other end trying to get it back, striking two shots on goal — including a penalty kick — that could’ve slipped past a lesser goalkeeper. Schisler (six saves) dove and parried when his backline didn’t previously fend off an attack.

“He’s pretty unfazed,” Parisi remarked.

The tempo went mostly unchanged through the first half, so even Severna Park midfielder Aiden Min was shocked by his goal.

Min lashed his shot from the corner, an airborne ball that streamed through the crowd unfettered and buried in the furthest top corner of the cage. The sophomore’s eyes widened as he gripped his head with his hands, his teammates flooding him with almost equal surprise.

“After the first goal, they’re still in the game. Once we had that second goal, I felt way more confident in our ability to keep the game in a good spot,” Schisler said. “And I knew our defense would lock it down because we’ve been doing well all season.”

Severna Park goalie Matthew Schisler makes a save on a shot on goal in the first half of Tuesday's game against South River. Schisler made six saves as the Falcons shut out the Seahawks. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

The Falcons staff didn’t feel secure with a two-goal lead against the reigning county champions, instructing their group to watch for South River going long and to play the backline low — which, is exactly what happened.

South River’s attacking third accrued plenty of minutes with the ball in the second half, even launching a few toward the net (one hit the top bar; others flew outside). Finishing, on the other hand, was something the lethal Seahawks couldn’t manage to do.

“Seems like it always happens against Severna Park, too,” South River coach Marlyn Argueta sighed. “The ball literally did not bounce our way.”

Severna Park's Jeffrey Chukwa gains possession of the ball, defended by South River's Lucas Gardeniers. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

It’s that kind of disconnect that proved to Argueta how much the team misses Max Cerulla. The graduated senior accounted for 25 goals last fall, and to date, no one person has been able to fill the kind of clutch void the first-team All-State forward left.

Argueta hopes his squad will score more over the next few games to regain footing in that arena, even if it will be by committee.

“We’re looking for that replacement and it seems like it’s gonna be a team effort this year,” Argueta said. “We just have to put away the chances, and we get plenty of them. I’m sure a lot will go in after we get the first one.”

Save for tapping a goal into their own net, Argueta praised his defense’s demonstrated ability to corral a skilled offense like Severna Park to only one true goal and only a handful of shots on net.

“I think it gives us confidence we can play against anyone. We’ll see them again in either the county or region championship,” Argueta said. “It’s frustrating when you dominate [possession] most of the game and you come out with a 2-0 loss. The kids will learn from it. I have a good squad this year I’m proud of. I’m not worried about it.”