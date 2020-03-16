South River QB David Foust announces commitment to Maryland football

In the doom and gloom of coronavirus and quarantine, there’s something bright emanating from Edgewater.
South River quarterback David Foust announced his commitment to the University of Maryland on Monday and confirmed with The Capital that he’d be accepting a preferred walk-on offer.
“It’s really everyone’s dream, to be honest,” Foust said. "I’m not doing it for the hype or my ego, but it’s everybody’s childhood dream when you’re playing youth football, to play for your hometown team.
After stepping into a South River program that would finish 1-9 his freshman year, Foust invigorated a group of players that collectively called themselves a “pack of rats." He first anchored a South River squad that would upset unbeaten Broadneck and journey to its deepest postseason run since 1986, in Foust’s junior year.
In his final season, Foust carried South River to new levels: the first unbeaten regular season in program history, the county title and No. 1 overall seed in the Class 4A East Region. His successes this season earned him both the titles of 2019 Capital Gazette Football Player of the Year and Touchdown Club of Annapolis’ Jim Rhodes Memorial Trophy, which honors the county’s most outstanding player as voted on by Anne Arundel coaches.
Foust finished his career with a 66 completion percentage, 4,306 passing yards and 55 total touchdowns.
After his prosperous senior season, Foust entertained multiple other options at different levels, including ones from service academies, Division II programs and high academic Division III schools.
Two of those options included the Naval Academy and Army West-Point. Foust wasn’t going to choose Maryland either if he hadn’t been accepted to the university’s business school, but he’d received that entry a few weeks ago.
“Everything was in place, it’s just been all on me trying to make up my mind,” Foust said. “I’m pretty indecisive as it is and it’s such a big decision. Great career paths either way.”
Given the kinds of internships the University of Maryland provides, Foust is confident that he’ll be able to make full use of those opportunities and set himself up for a secure future.
On the football side, things aren’t yet as crystal clear. He knows as a walk-on, there will be a rockier path to Capital One Field than those with scholarships. He’s already put in some work physically, adding 26 pounds to his frame since the high school football season ended in November.
The senior aims to reach 190 pounds within the next few days.
Foust also intends to play as a quarterback, and has the feeling that Maryland’s coaches will view him as exactly that. That said, Foust brings experience as South River’s punter as well. In his backyard football games with friends, Foust actually plays at wide receiver.
He knows his skill sets, however, and said, in his mind, he’s a quarterback.
“My plan is just to go in there and work as hard as I can. If I get the opportunity, I’m going to take advantage of that," Foust said. "I did that in high school. I did that in youth football … I’m going to work harder than everyone else in there. If my name gets called, I’m going to take advantage of that.”
There’s still some possible news down the pike that would only add to Foust’s upcoming Maryland experience. South River wide receiver Sean Leonard is awaiting news of his acceptance to the University of Maryland, which could potentially place the two closely-bonded Seahawks on the field once again, on the college stage.
“That’d be awesome, just being able to go through everything with him,” Foust said. “I was talking to my dad yesterday: I don’t know how many people have had that opportunity. That’d be insane.”