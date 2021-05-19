South River varsity girls lacrosse halts activities after three COVID cases

The South River varsity girls lacrosse team has paused in-person activities for 10 days after three student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
The players last took part in team activities on Saturday, and another JV player tested positive after practice Monday.
While the JV team will not be quarantined, the varsity squad entered a 10-day quarantine beginning Sunday and the team will not be allowed to resume activities or return to school until next Wednesday.
The Seahawks’ home game against Annapolis was postponed, as has Friday’s game at Severna Park. They are scheduled to host Arundel on May 27, and varsity coach Dave Schwartz wrote in an email that athletic director Dave Klingel is working on a revised schedule.
In a second letter sent to parents of the athletes on Tuesday, Principal Stacey Smith wrote the Anne Arundel County Department of Health considered the matter an outbreak and therefore recommended all varsity members begin quarantining.
All student-athletes of the JV program are considered potential exposures but may continue participating in practices and games and may continue to be in the school building.
“I realize I have said and written this before, but it is critically important to understand that we remain in the midst of a pandemic. Our girls lacrosse program, like all of our athletics programs, take the necessary precautions in order to operate,” Smith wrote. “
No one is at fault for the spread of this virus and I urge each and every member of our athletics program and school to understand that and support each other. Now is the time to exhibit the character we talk about regularly. One of the great lessons of athletics is overcoming adversity. Now is the time to put that lesson into practice.”
South River’s varsity football team also had two games postponed in April due to a COVID-19 case. No other sports teams at the Edgewater school have been affected. This is the first varsity spring game to be postponed due to a positive test.