South River varsity football forfeits three wins after using ineligible player

South River, which was 5-3, will now compete in its last regular-season game on Friday with a record of 2-6. The forfeited games are a 14-13 victory over Westminster in Week 1, which came a few days after its home stadium was damaged by a tornado, a 35-0 win over Glen Burnie in Week 3 and a 40-6 victory against Crofton in Week 4.