South River varsity football forfeits three wins after using ineligible player

South River football has forfeited three victories after Anne Arundel County Public Schools Athletics determined the Seahawks played an ineligible student-athlete, the county communications office announced Monday.
AACPS did not reveal who the player is or provide a reason for his ineligibility due to privacy reasons.
South River, which was 5-3, will now compete in its last regular-season game on Friday with a record of 2-6. The forfeited games are a 14-13 victory over Westminster in Week 1, which came a few days after its home stadium was damaged by a tornado, a 35-0 win over Glen Burnie in Week 3 and a 40-6 victory against Crofton in Week 4.
Glen Burnie is now 3-5, while Crofton is 2-6.
The county’s decision will not prevent the Seahawks from competing in the postseason, as the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association approved the expansion of the playoffs to include all eligible teams.