Former South River QB David Foust earns two awards with Maryland football

David Foust’s football honors didn’t stop when he turned in his South River uniform.
The former Seahawks quarterback earned two awards at the annual Maryland football banquet on Monday night: the George Boutselis Memorial Award, which honors the letterman with the highest academic average, as well as the Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year.
Foust is in his second year with the Terps after earning a preferred walk-on spot during his senior season in Edgewater. He spearheaded South River to its first unbeaten season in program history, the county title and the top seed in the Class 4A East Regional playoffs in 2019.
The quarterback was the 2019 Capital Gazette Player of the Year and was the Touchdown Club of Annapolis’ Jim Rhodes Memorial Trophy recipient, which honors the county’s most outstanding player as voted upon by Anne Arundel County coaches.
Foust finished his high school career with 4,306 passing yards and 55 total touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes.
Foust isn’t the only former Anne Arundel player and current Terp to earn some recognition.
Former Chesapeake kicker Colton Spangler was named to the fall 2021 Academic All-Big Ten team as well. The junior punter, who is an Architecture major, accomplished a 3.2 grade-point average this fall as he broke the record for the highest single-season punting average in program history at 45.6.
Spangler also booted two punts over 50 yards, including a 57-yard punt against Indiana. His longest punt of 62 yards came against No. 7 Ohio State.